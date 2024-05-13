Bulls lead SA’s charge to glory

The Bulls are well placed to secure a top-four spot in the URC.

Duncan Weir of the Glasgow Warriors tackles Nizaam Carr of the Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on 11 May 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The biggest takeaway from the weekend’s results in the race for a top-eight spot in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) is that the three South Africans team that had to win did so to stay in the hunt for either a top-four or top-eight place.

With just two rounds of the regular season remaining, the Bulls, who beat log-leaders Glasgow, are fourth, the Stormers, who beat the Dragons, are sixth, and the Lions, who beat Cardiff, are 10th, but in touching distance of the top eight.

The Sharks, who have had a poor URC season and are in 12th place, went down to Benetton on Saturday, but their focus is now on the big European Challenge Cup final in two weeks’ time against Gloucester in London.

Securing a top-four spot for a place at home in the playoffs is now in the Bulls’ hands, while the Stormers should be able to hang on for a quarter-final place.

The Lions have an outside chance to make it, but they may have to rely on other results going their way.

All in all, the SA teams are again showing up well in the URC and we wish them well for the remaining few rounds of action.

