Rugby

Athenkosi Tsotsi

4 May 2024

Jan-Hendrik Wessels happy to stay at the Bulls and develop

"I want to continue representing this proud union which has shown faith in me by making the offer to stay," said the hooker.

The Bulls have shown faith in Jan-Hendrik Wessels by giving him a new deal. Picture: by Geraint Nicholas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, often finds himself waxing lyrical about how far highly rated hooker, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, can go in the game.

Well, White has gone on to back Wessels even further by giving him a contract extension until 2026, the Pretoria-based franchise confirmed on Thursday. Wessels has been part of the franchise since 2020 when White’s tenure started. 

Wessels’ development has been steady and the Bulls have shown faith in him by including him among a bunch of players including prop Gerhard Steenekamp and back-rower Mpilo Gumede, who have been given contract extensions.

“Bulls helped my personal development”

Wessels has had to compete for a playing place against Johan Grobbelaar and Akker van der Merwe in recent times. The young hooker said his development process was the main motivation behind the extension.

“I have enjoyed my time here since joining the senior squad,” Wessels told the Bulls media team

“The trust and time that the coaching staff are putting into helping me become the best in my role has been wonderful for my personal development. I want to continue representing this proud union which has shown faith in me by making the offer to stay,” he said.

Faith in Bulls project

The 23-year-old said he believes that White is working on a project that will bring success to Loftus Versfeld, saying the recruitment has been encouraging. 

“The way the recruitment of class players has gone over the last few years really shows the real ambition of the club,” he said.

“It is something I am really enjoying, being a part of a group of guys who have done what I still want to go on and do, guys who I can learn from but also be inspired by every day.

“I think our young age also gives me a lot of confidence that there are a lot of good things lying ahead for us as coach Jake always says, and I am here to add my contribution to make that happen. 

“I have enjoyed the Loftus atmosphere and want to continue to be a part of it as we go for the big results and give our remarkable supporters who turn up each week memories worth a lifetime,” added Wessels. 

