Animal shelter admits 21 abandoned dogs in one weekend

Marizka Coetzer

A Pretoria animal shelter was concerned about animal abandonment after 21 dogs were found dumped there over the weekend.

Despicable conditions

“You have to see the photos of the state some dogs were found in. One dog was tied to a pole with a chain,” Wollies shelter founder Cilla Trexler said.

“A couple also brought in a boxer they found on the side of the road. It is the thinnest boxer I have ever seen.” Trexler said a Jack Russell with a burst stomach was also brought in.

It takes five municipal dustbins filled with dog food to feed the 700-odd dogs and two dustbins to feed the 400 cats at the shelter daily. Trexler said they were worried about the number of abandoned animals.

Real Housewives of Pretoria star visited the shelter

TikTok influencer Kiki Wentzel, known as Kiki La Coco on the Real Housewives of Pretoria, visited the shelter earlier this week and donated R30 000 from her and her husband’s nonprofit organisation, FKN Army.

“It was overwhelming visiting Wollies. Everyone needs to go there and see how many animals are in need,” she said.

NSPCA says shelters were stretched during festive season

Keshvi Nair, public relations officer for the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), said during the festive season, shelters were stretched to absolute capacity in terms of finance and space.

“Abandonment is a contravention of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962. There is no excuse for abandoning an animal, considering SPCAs countrywide will never refuse to take in an animal.”

Nair warned the NSPCA will not hesitate to prosecute people who abandon animals.

“If the public suspects abandonment, they are advised to contact their local SPCA and lodge a complaint. All complaints are confidential,” she said.

Homelessness is inexcusable

Allan Perrins, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, said pet homelessness was inexcusable.

“The situation goes from bad to worse over the busy festive season due to indifferent pet owners abandoning their pets for pathetic excuses while they get to enjoy a holiday.

“What saddens and infuriates us is that there is no reason for anyone to dump or abandon their pets. That is a coward’s way out and a criminal offence,” he said.

Perrins said last year, the organisation admitted 185 dogs and puppies, surrendered by heartbroken owners who had fallen upon hard times.

“We commend such owners for acting selflessly and responsibly. But there is zero justification for anyone to abandon or dump their pets. We view such cases in a very serious light.”

Perrins said they haven’t noticed an increase in the number of incidents. “But of greater concern was that we have not noticed a decrease.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

ALSO READ: Pretoria North animal shelter flooded