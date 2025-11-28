Bulls fullback Devon Williams: Lions clash is ‘all about the bragging rights’

The Bulls fullback expects the Lions to 'come back with a bang' after their slow start to the season when the teams meet in their URC clash on Saturday.

The Bulls wish to bounce back from their disappointing tour of Europe in their “hard and grinding” Jukskei derby against the Lions at Loftus on Saturday.

The Gauteng sides clash in the sixth round of the United Rugby Championship (kick-off 2pm) after each had tricky starts to the tournament, before their month-long break in November.

The Bulls won their first two home matches against Ospreys and Leinster, but lost poorly to Ulster, scraped through against Connacht, and lost to Glasgow after being ahead, during their tour of Europe afterwards.

The Lions instead started their season with a three-week away tour, losing to Cardiff in Wales, Zebre in Parma and Benetton in Treviso. They then beat Scarlets and Ulster at home.

‘Typical derby’

In the URC, the Bulls have won seven of eight matches against the Lions, including the last four. The Lions last beat the Bulls in the URC in March 2023, though they thumped a Springbok-depleted Bulls 44-5 in the Currie Cup in August.

Bulls fullback Devon Williams told The Citizen his side wants to “get back on track, starting on Saturday”.

“It’s a derby game, so definitely not a game you want to lose,” he said.

“The Lions will come with a bang after a slow start to their season. It’s all about the bragging rights and won’t be easy – hard and grinding, like a typical derby.”

Bulls ready to defend against strong Lions attack

Before their November break, Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann highlighted defence and decision-making as key work-ons after conceding 21 tries and 147 points in total in five games, and coming second in possession and territory more often than not.

Williams said the Pretoria team had indeed worked on these. But they do so every week.

“These are areas we focus on in every session. Defence always plays a key part, and attack structure too. We also work on balance – when to run and when to kick.”

This will be decisive against a Lions outfit known for its strong backline.