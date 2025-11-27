Tshituka: Sharks in ‘a good space’ ahead of Connacht clash

Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka said the only way to bounce back from a poor start to the season is to "pull together and put in the work".

Despite their coaching shake-up, poor form and Springbok duties, Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka said the team are “in a good space” mentally and preparation-wise ahead of Saturday night’s clash with Connacht.

The Springbok-studded team lingers 13th on the United Rugby Championship table with one win from five games, after revealing last month that head coach John Plumtree will be stepping down at the end of the season.

In the meantime, the board has placed a technical coach consultant in the mix, refocused director of rugby Neil Powell’s work on “key operational areas”, and kept the entire rugby programme under critical review.

The Sharks will be without Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nché, André Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker, who are part of the squad playing against Wales this Saturday, though it appears Edwill van der Merwe and Grant Williams will be available.

A number of senior players were also out injured before the month-long break, including Springboks Vincent Koch and Aphelele Fassi, and former Boks Francois Venter, Jason Jenkins, Ruan Dreyer and Trevor Nyakane.

Sharks have ‘solid plan’ for Connacht

Connacht are just one place above the Durban union on the URC table, but are in far better form, with close losses against Cardiff in Wales (14-8), Bulls in South Africa (28-27), and Munster at Thomond Park (17-15).

They also have a game in hand after their easy fixture against Scarlets was postponed after their Benetton victory in the first round.

Tshituka said the Sharks were aware that the Irish side would have wanted a better start to their season and would be determined to put things right.

“We know they have not started the season the way they wanted to. But we are not disillusioned by the fact that they are a quality team and extremely hard to beat away from home,” said Tshituka, who played his first two Tests for the Springboks in June and July.

“We know that that will actually inspire them and create a spark to turn the season around for them. We know exactly what we are facing.”

The flanker said the Sharks have done their part in preparing a “solid plan” against Connacht in their four-week break.

Durban franchise pulls together

But much of their focus has been on connecting as a team on and off the field, leaving players “in a good space”.

“It’s been a really tough start to the season that we didn’t foresee, nor did we want. The reality is the only way to bounce back is to pull together and put in the work.

“That’s exactly what we’ve done, and we are hoping to reap the results of that.”