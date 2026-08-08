Currie Cup result: Sharks outmuscle Cavaliers

In round five, Boland head to Johannesburg to face the Lions, while the Sharks travel to Kimberley to take on log-leaders Griquas.

The Sharks XV got back to winning ways after holding off a spirited Boland Cavaliers side in a topsy-turvy Currie Cup clash in KwaMashu on Saturday.

Mike Vowles’ team held on for a 19-12 win after some late pressure from Hawies Fourie’s seasoned campaigners.

It didn’t take long for the match to spark into life, with prolific Cavaliers winger Jayden Bantom opening the scoring in the corner after successive penalties conceded by the home side.

That seemed to give the Sharks the kick they needed as they began playing their way into the contest, with Junior Springbok Luan Giliomee featuring prominently from fullback.

Just as the first quarter drew to a close, the Sharks hit back through another Junior Bok, Khuthi Rasivhaga, who intercepted and raced clear to score. Flyhalf Tim Swiel made no mistake with the conversion to put the hosts in front.

Handling errors and a glut of penalties – 15 in total – disrupted the flow of the match and prevented either side from building sustained momentum.

Six minutes before the break, the Sharks extended their lead when lock Deon Slabbert crashed over under the crossbar after a superb line break from No 8 Tino Mavesere.

Swiel again made no mistake from the kicking tee as the Sharks took a comfortable 14-5 lead into half-time.

A cagey affair

The second half was a cagey affair and the next score only came in the 70th minute when Rasivhaga dotted down his second after relentless pressure on the Cavaliers.

The visitors, however, got their second five minutes before full-time when Dewald Maritz crashed over the line.

The conversion took the deficit to a nervy seven points. But the Sharks held on to give the KwaMashu fans something to sing about.

In round five, Boland head to Johannesburg to face the Lions, while the Sharks travel to Kimberley to take on log-leaders Griquas.

SHARKS XV – Tries: Khuthi Rasivhaga (2), Deon Slabbert. Conversions: Tim Swiel (2).

BOLAND CAVALIERS – Tries: Jayden Bantom, Dewald Maritz. Conversion: Ashlon Davids.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.