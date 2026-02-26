Bok wing Edwill van der Merwe gears up for aerial contest against Moodie, Arendse

The Sharks wing said he will have to bring his A-game if he wishes to beat his Springbok teammates in the air on Saturday.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe said one of the areas the Sharks need to improve in their United Rugby Championship derby against the Bulls on Saturday is the aerial contest.

The Springbok said they were below par in that department during their 34-22 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park last week.

The result saw the Durban side leapfrogged on the URC table, slipping from ninth to 10th as the Lions climbed from 10th to seventh and boosted their hopes of winning the South African Shield for the first time.

The Sharks still sit one point above of the Lions on the SA Shield table, ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Bulls at Loftus (kick-off 5pm). A win should see them through, provided the Lions don’t beat the Stormers with a bonus point and a huge points difference.

A bonus-point win for the Sharks will guarantee them their second-ever SA Shield title after last year’s maiden triumph.

Van der Merwe v Moodie, Arendse

While missing several Springboks against the Lions, the Sharks featured a well-balanced team capable of performing much better than they did.

Van der Merwe said the players were “all disappointed” with their result, but were optimistic of a better showing against the Bulls.

“The race for the top eight is on; so every game is crucial,” the wing said. “More so in South African derbies and especially this weekend. We know the Bulls are an incredible side, and at home they have their fans behind them.

“We expect a very physical challenge from them and for them to be fired up. So we have to be at our absolute best to deliver.”

He said he had to do his part to restore the Sharks’ aerial dominance as seen in their 36-24 win against the Stormers at Kings Park last month.

Van der Merwe noted he would likely have to take on Springbok wings Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who are likewise prodigious in the air.

“The aerial contest is something I work really hard on. That weekend [Lions], I was not sharp in that area. It is something that we as a team rely on. So for me personally, I want to be better in that space.

“It will be a good contest. There are Springbok wings on the other side as well. I have to be at my A-game.”