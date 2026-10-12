Bulls name 14 Springboks in Champions Cup squad

The Bulls are targetting a better showing in the Champions Cup after only reaching the quarter-finals once.

The Bulls signalled their intent to improve on their poor Champions Cup showings over the previous four seasons by naming their strongest possible squad for the tournament, including 14 Springboks.

The Pretoria union opens their campaign against Stade Français at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

They then face other pool 4 opponents Montpellier in France in December, and Bath at home and Northampton Saints away, both in January, before the play-offs.

Never past the quarter-finals

Last season, the Pretoria union fell out in the last-16 stage with a 46-33 home defeat to back-to-back winners Union Bordeaux Bègles.

They didn’t even reach the play-offs in 2024/25. While the Bulls reached the quarter-finals the year before that, they were dumped out of the competition with a 59-22 defeat to Northampton Saints.

In 2022/23 they only reached the round of 16, falling 33-9 to Toulouse in France.

Now, the Bulls come off a nine-try win over the Lions to go into a tricky clash against Stade Français, whom they have only played once, and won well (48-7 in 2025).

Bulls name balanced squad for Champions Cup

Johan Ackermann’s 42-man squad balances depth with elite quality across every position, with 24 forwards and 18 backs.

One of the most fiercely contested areas is flyhalf, where World Cup winner Handré Pollard, Curwin Bosch, and prodigy Luan Giliomee all secure their places.

New signing Giliomee brings vital utility value as a dual-threat flyhalf and fullback, bolstering match-day 23 flexibility alongside specialist fullbacks Willie le Roux and Hakeem Kunene.

The second-row stocks remain robust despite the departure of Ruan Nortjé. Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Jaco Grobbelaar, JF van Heerden, and Reinhardt Ludwig give the Pretoria faithful five world-class second-row options.

Meanwhile, the back row overflows with power and experience: Marco van Staden and Marcell Coetzee cover the flanks alongside versatile operators like Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, and captain Hanro Liebenberg, with Cameron Hanekom and Jeandré Rudolph anchoring at eighthman.

The squad features 10 specialist front-rowers to manage the gruelling physical demands of European competition.

Bulls Champions Cup squad

Forwards (24)

Props: Alu Tshakweni, Gerhard Steenekamp, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, Mornay Smith, Khuta Mchunu, Jean Erasmus, Hencus van Wyk

Alu Tshakweni, Gerhard Steenekamp, Sti Sithole, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, Mornay Smith, Khuta Mchunu, Jean Erasmus, Hencus van Wyk Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Johan Grobbelaar, Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels Locks: Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Jaco Grobbelaar, JF van Heerden, Reinhardt Ludwig

Ruan Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Jaco Grobbelaar, JF van Heerden, Reinhardt Ludwig Loose Forwards: Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee, Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, Hanro Liebenberg, Cameron Hanekom, Jeandré Rudolph

Backs (18)