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Bronson Mills returns as Lions name squad for first-ever Champions Cup match

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

12 October 2026

02:23 pm

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The Lions will undoubtedly be the underdogs in a tough Champions Cup pool.

Lions squad

Twenty-three-year-old centre Bronson Mills could play his first game for the Lions since March. Picture: Gallo Images

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The Lions have named their 30-player squad for their first-ever Champions Cup match after qualifying last season.

Young centre Bronson Mills returns from a long injury lay-off since March, while former Springbok loose forward Sikumbuzo Notshe could play his first game for the Johannesburg franchise after years at the Stormers, Sharks and most recently, Montauban in France.

His international experience could be invaluable as the Lions open the tournament with a tough away fixture at La Rochelle – a first-ever clash between the sides.

Tough Champions Cup pool

After edging Leinster and whipping Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship, the Lions fell to a poor 57-15 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus on the weekend.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said that while the Bulls were exceptional, bolstered by their returning Springboks, the Lions needed to improve greatly.

“With all the respect in the world, I thought we were really below par. A lot of the fixes will be on us,” he said.

After La Rochelle, the Lions return to the URC with away fixtures against Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors. The touring squad for France remains as is for these fixtures in Scotland.

But the Lions will be out to prove a point in the Champions Cup after never kicking on in the second-tier Challenge Cup, only once reaching the quarter-finals and twice reaching the last-16.

But pool 2 is a hard one to get through, with 2024 winners Toulouse, Saracens, Exeter Chiefs and Connacht rounding out the teams.

The Lions will play their second pool game against Toulouse at home in December. Then it’s Saracens away and Exeter at home, both in January.

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Their squad includes 12 backs and 18 forwards.

Lions squad for La Rochelle, Edinburgh and Glasgow

Backs: Ethan Adams, Zian Cilliers, Boeta Chamberlain, Erich Cronje, Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Bronson Mills, Kelly Mpeku, Nico Steyn, Chris Smith (vice-captain), Morné van den Berg, Henco van Wyk.

Forwards: Hyron Andrews, Morné Brandon, PJ Botha, Ruan Delport, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horn (captain), SJ Kotze, Tiaan Lange, Siba Mahashe, Sikumbuzo Notshe, Etienne Oosthuizen, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, RF Schoeman, Dylan Djoblom, Ruan Swart, Conrad van Vuuren, Boan Venter.

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