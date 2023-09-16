Johan Ackermann: Exciting Canan Moodie at 13 reminds one of greats Fourie, Smith

The biggest thing that stands out for me when I look at this very different Springbok team to take on Romania on Sunday is the calibre of the players who’ll be in action — and how deep the depth is in the squad. There is quality everywhere you look. I can’t quite believe this team is so vastly different to the one that played against Scotland; it is an interesting and exciting selection. I think we expected this move by Jacques Nienaber for this game; it was the only opportunity to give everyone in the group a run at the…
There is quality everywhere you look. I can’t quite believe this team is so vastly different to the one that played against Scotland; it is an interesting and exciting selection.
I think we expected this move by Jacques Nienaber for this game; it was the only opportunity to give everyone in the group a run at the World Cup and I’m glad he’s done it. Everyone works equally hard in training and to not get a game is harsh. This will do the squad the world of good, it will raise the team spirit and will lift the morale.
And, a number of the frontline players now get a rest and they’ll be fresh for the big game against Ireland. It’s a win-win.
There are bigger games ahead for the Boks and with the coaches getting a chance to see every squad member play in the first two games they’ll have a good idea of who they can lean on later on in the competition. This is a great chance for some of the fringe players and those picked out of position to now show what they can do.
Canan Moodie
What a pack … there’s quality everywhere; Romania are in for quite a work-out. And then, just look at those backs.
Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse must be among the most attacking 9-10 combinations that have played for the Boks, that centre pairing is really good and I’m excited to see Canan Moodie at 13 again. He reminds me a lot of Jaque Fourie, and also Conrad Smith; a tall lean player with a great ability to beat his man. He’s raw at 13, but he has the background and pedigree and a wise head on his shoulders.
Some will wonder about Grant Williams on the wing, but he has the speed and he’s shown he is a real threat with the ball. And with Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk on the bench I’m expecting a fair bit of positional switching in the second half.
New combination
It’s a very good team, a strong team. There’s so much ability in those players and their flexibility will allow the coaches to try out a few things later on in the game. It’s exciting.
Of course, the only thing is these guys haven’t played together in a match. It’s one thing training and quite another having proper opposition.
It might take a while for them to properly click, and Romania will probably offer some resistance early on, especially in the forwards, but it will only be a matter of time before the Boks’ power, strength, conditioning and speed becomes too much for them, and then we might end up with a big score.
Crucially though the Boks must stay focused on the job. It’s easy to become quite loose in a game like this, which is fine, but the Boks must first lay the foundation and be clinical in what they do.
It should be a good one, enjoy.