Johan Ackermann: Exciting Canan Moodie at 13 reminds one of greats Fourie, Smith

The former Bok lock and Super Rugby coach has called the team that will face Romania on Sunday an 'exciting selection'.

Canan Moodie

In his first start at centre, Canan Moodie impressed against the All Blacks recently. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

The biggest thing that stands out for me when I look at this very different Springbok team to take on Romania on Sunday is the calibre of the players who'll be in action — and how deep the depth is in the squad. There is quality everywhere you look. I can't quite believe this team is so vastly different to the one that played against Scotland; it is an interesting and exciting selection. I think we expected this move by Jacques Nienaber for this game; it was the only opportunity to give everyone in the group a run at the…

The biggest thing that stands out for me when I look at this very different Springbok team to take on Romania on Sunday is the calibre of the players who’ll be in action — and how deep the depth is in the squad.

There is quality everywhere you look. I can’t quite believe this team is so vastly different to the one that played against Scotland; it is an interesting and exciting selection.

I think we expected this move by Jacques Nienaber for this game; it was the only opportunity to give everyone in the group a run at the World Cup and I’m glad he’s done it. Everyone works equally hard in training and to not get a game is harsh. This will do the squad the world of good, it will raise the team spirit and will lift the morale.

And, a number of the frontline players now get a rest and they’ll be fresh for the big game against Ireland. It’s a win-win.

There are bigger games ahead for the Boks and with the coaches getting a chance to see every squad member play in the first two games they’ll have a good idea of who they can lean on later on in the competition. This is a great chance for some of the fringe players and those picked out of position to now show what they can do.

Canan Moodie

What a pack … there’s quality everywhere; Romania are in for quite a work-out. And then, just look at those backs.

Cobus Reinach and Damian Willemse must be among the most attacking 9-10 combinations that have played for the Boks, that centre pairing is really good and I’m excited to see Canan Moodie at 13 again. He reminds me a lot of Jaque Fourie, and also Conrad Smith; a tall lean player with a great ability to beat his man. He’s raw at 13, but he has the background and pedigree and a wise head on his shoulders.

Some will wonder about Grant Williams on the wing, but he has the speed and he’s shown he is a real threat with the ball. And with Jaden Hendrikse and Faf de Klerk on the bench I’m expecting a fair bit of positional switching in the second half.

New combination

It’s a very good team, a strong team. There’s so much ability in those players and their flexibility will allow the coaches to try out a few things later on in the game. It’s exciting.

Of course, the only thing is these guys haven’t played together in a match. It’s one thing training and quite another having proper opposition.

It might take a while for them to properly click, and Romania will probably offer some resistance early on, especially in the forwards, but it will only be a matter of time before the Boks’ power, strength, conditioning and speed becomes too much for them, and then we might end up with a big score.

Crucially though the Boks must stay focused on the job. It’s easy to become quite loose in a game like this, which is fine, but the Boks must first lay the foundation and be clinical in what they do.

It should be a good one, enjoy.

