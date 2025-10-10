Handré Pollard back for Bulls: ‘He’s one of the best flyhalves in the world’

Handré Pollard is expected to be named in the Bulls starting lineup for their URC match against Ulster in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Bulls are expecting a major boost when Handré Pollard turns out for them in their first United Rugby Championship (URC) tour match of the season against Ulster in Belfast on Saturday night (kick-off 8:45pm).

The Highveld side have enjoyed a strong start to the URC season and currently sit top of the log after bonus point home wins against Leinster and Ospreys, but now want to keep that momentum going on the road.

Key to that will be the impact of their Bok players joining them, led by star Pollard, who has rejoined them after leaving the union in 2019, with him having played for Montpellier in France and Leicester Tigers in England since.

Captain Grobbelaar

With Marcell Coetzee having been ruled out of the start of the tour due to concussion, and Ruan Nortjé sent back to SA to rest after playing a number of games for the Boks, Johan Grobbelaar has taken on the captaincy reins, and admitted they were stoked to have their national players back.

“It’s good to have the Springboks among us. They bring experience and new energy,” said Grobbelaar from an online press conference in Belfast.

“Handré is one of the best flyhalves in the world, with heaps of experience. He’s been at the Bulls before, so it’s not new to him. Yes, he left for a couple of seasons, but it’s great to have him back. His calmness on the field will make a massive difference in managing the game.

“He’s also played up north with Leicester Tigers, so he knows the wet conditions. It’s going to be good playing with him again.”

Improved away form

In the URC the Bulls initially struggled in the first few seasons on tour, but have been improving in their most recent campaigns, with Grobbelaar admitting that they are confident, but that they also had things to work on, despite their solid start to the season.

“The first few years we didn’t travel well, but we’ve adapted to the conditions and schedule. If we can build on last season’s tour, we’ll be in a good position on the log,” explained Grobbelaar.

“We’ve created a lot of opportunities (against Ospreys and Leinster), but we need to finish them. If we can tighten up on defence and be more clinical, we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

After the Ulster match, the Bulls stay in Ireland and take on Connacht, before moving over to Scotland where they will close out their tour against Glasgow Warriors.

The Bulls team for Saturday’s match will be named late Friday afternoon.