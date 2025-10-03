‘Take nothing from last week’: Bulls ready for wounded giants Leinster

'We know Leinster is the best team in this competition... that was a Leinster we will not see again.'

The Bulls have named a slightly weaker side due to injuries to two Springboks and a Junior Bok, but believe the players they have will be enough to beat “the best team in the competition” after it was wounded last week.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann named his team on Thursday ahead of the Saturday evening clash with defending champions Leinster at Loftus (kick-off 6.30pm).

Former Springbok Jan Serfontein (shoulder), current Springbok Cobus Wiese (HIA) and Junior Springbok Cheswill Jooste (hamstring) miss out, while the starting XV sees the inclusion of Harold Vorster at inside centre, while Sebastian de Klerk shifts to right wing to accommodate Stravino Jacobs on the left.

Another former Bok, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, starts in place of Wiese at lock, with Sintu Manjezi earning a place on the bench.

Last year, the Bulls snatched a 21-20 win against Leinster in their league game in Pretoria thanks to a late scrum turnover and penalty kick, ending the Irish side’s 12-game winning streak.

However, Leinster thumped the Bulls 32-7 in the URC final at Croke Park.

Now the teams clash after Leinster suffered a shocking 35-0 demolition at the hands of the Stormers in Cape Town.

‘A Leinster we will not see again’

The defending champions are bottom of the table, while the Bulls sit fourth thanks to their bonus-point win over Ospreys at Loftus in their first match. They won the game nine tries to six (score 53-40).

Ackermann has expressed his disappointment in his team’s defence in conceding 40 points at home to a decent, though not brilliant, Welsh side.

“It wasn’t good to concede that many points. We were just fortunate that we scored more. Some of the tries were on the easy or soft side,” the Bulls coach said.

“We know Leinster is the best team in this competition so they will definitely finish you if they get the same opportunities. We need to tighten up.”

He said the Stormers played brilliantly for their whitewash win, but it was dangerous to read too much into the result against the Irish giants.

“You can take nothing from last week… that was a Leinster we will not see again. They will come out and want to rectify that.”

He said Leinster will tighten up their own defence under senior coach Jacques Nienaber, as well as elevate their intensity.

“We can’t afford to play like we did, otherwise it’s not going to be a good day for us.”

Bulls starting XV: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, JJ Theron, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee (captain), JF van Heerden, Nicholas Janse van Rensburg, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Juann Else, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Nama Xaba, Zak Burger, Stedman Gans, Willie le Roux.