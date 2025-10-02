Bulls name side to face Leinster: Two Springboks and a Junior Bok miss out

The Bulls will have to do without Jan Serfontein, Cobus Wiese and Cheswill Jooste when they host a wounded Leinster on Saturday.

The Bulls have lost some of their best early-season performers in former Springbok Jan Serfontein, current Springbok Cobus Wiese and Junior Springbok Cheswill Jooste ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Leinster at Loftus.

Serfontein and Jooste succumbed to shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively, during last weekend’s URC opener against Ospreys at Loftus, which the Bulls won nine tries to six (score 53-40).

Serfontein’s place is taken by experienced Harold Vorster at inside centre, while Sebastian de Klerk shifts to right wing to accommodate Stravino Jacobs on the left.

Following Cobus Wiese’s HIA last weekend, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, who filled in with aplomb, starts with Sintu Manjezi earning a place on the bench.

Ackers believes in Bulls XV

Coach Johan Ackermann acknowledged that his team required polish after their first match, but believes he has the players to do so. The match fitness, too, needs attention, but he expects this to improve as the competition rolls on.

Saturday will be the team’s final match before they tour Ireland (Ulster and Connacht) and Scotland (Glasgow).

With such tours often proving difficult and unrelenting, it’s vital the Bulls take every chance this weekend. Leinster are wounded after losing 35-0 against the Stormers in Cape Town, and this makes them doubly dangerous.

Bulls starting XV: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, JJ Theron, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee (captain), JF van Heerden, Nicholas Janse van Rensburg, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: Juann Else, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Nama Xaba, Zak Burger, Stedman Gans, Willie le Roux.

Bulls players unavailable due to injury

Sti Sithole; Akker vd Merwe; Ruan Vermaak; Cobus Wiese (ready next week); Jaco Grobbelaar; Jannes Kirsten; Nizaam Carr; Elrigh Louw; Cameron Hanekom; Jeandre Rudolph; Johan Goosen; KurtLee Arendse; Katlego Letebele; Cheswill Jooste (ready next week); Aphiwe Dyantyi.