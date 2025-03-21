Bulls make nine changes to starting XV as Willie returns to fullback

Keagan Johannes replaces Willie le Roux at flyhalf while Jake White makes nine changes to the starting XV.

Bulls veteran Willie le Roux directs play during the URC match against the Stormers at Loftus. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has made widespread changes to the team playing against Leinster on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

Looking at the squad that played in the last United Rugby Championship (URC) match – the narrow 19–16 loss against the Stormers at Loftus back on 1 March – White has brought nine new players into the starting XV and moved three to different positions.

Alulutho Tshakweni, Akker van der Merwe, Ruan Vermaak, Marcell Coetzee, Jannes Kirsten, Cameron Hanekom, Keagan Johannes, Stravino Jacobs, Harold Vorster come into the starting XV.

Marco van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar, Reinhardt Ludwig and Devon Williams move to the bench.

This while a handful of players sit out entirely, including former Springbok Gerhard Steenekamp, the injured current Springbok Canan Moodie (head injury assessment), and Stedman Gans, Francois Klopper, Celimpilo Gumede and Sergeal Petersen.

Johannes replaces Le Roux at flyhalf

In positional changes, Wilco Louw has shifted from loosehead lock to tighthead prop, David Kriel moves from inside centre to right wing and Willie le Roux moves from flyhalf to fullback.

White told media on Friday the last change was due to the work rate Keagan Johannes has shown in training and the memory of his great game against Benetton, which the Bulls won 17–15 in October last year.

Springbok veteran Le Roux had been playing at fullback due to last year’s Golden Boot winner Johan Goosen sustaining an 8-10 week knee injury and the form of Boeta Chamberlain proving too unreliable to earn a starting position.

White said he had full confidence 25-year-old Johannes, who normally operates at scrumhalf, would grasp his opportunity at 10 while Le Roux provided “calmness, guidance and understanding” from the back.

The coach added the reason behind the widespread changes was to facilitate player rotation and build depth in the squad.

Bulls starting XV: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Jannes Kirsten, Marcell Coetzee (c), JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni

Bulls bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Devon Williams