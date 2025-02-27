Bulls boss compares Keagan Johannes’ versatility to that of Michalak, Parra

Keagan Johannes could step up to become the Bulls' second-choice No 10, having played in the position in school.

After a solid performance against the Lions last week, Bulls halfback specialist Keagan Johannes has been tipped to provide more options for the team going forward, potentially even influencing them to adopt a six-two bench split.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White spoke highly of Johannes, who has played the majority of his career at scrumhalf but has been known to appear at flyhalf now again after he shone in that position at school level.

He did so during the Bulls’ 31–19 win over the Lions last weekend. After Zak Burger replaced scrumhalf Embrose Papier in the second half, Johannes took over flyhalf duties from Willie le Roux after 68 minutes.

Apart from failing to kick a penalty into touch, he kept the ball moving quickly and utilised his options, especially in attack.

After the game, White graciously compared Johannes to French legends Frédéric Michalak, Morgan Parra and Jean-Baptiste Élissalde who also switched between those halfback roles.

“Because he’s so versatile he’ll be so important for us going forward. He was always a 10 at school anyway, that’s the ironic thing. Then he moved to nine,” White said of the 25-year-old.

“I’ve coached a lot all over the world and you get guys like [Frédéric] Michalak, Morgan Parra and [Jean-Baptiste] Élissalde play nine and 10 for France. It’s very normal in France that a nine moves to 10. Look at Antoine Dupont.”

White said this is because playing either the link or playmaker roles provides an understanding of the other one.

“Doc Craven would say that he’s a footballer… and he is, he’s a footballer. I just wish he [Johannes] would kick the ball out directly when we get a penalty,” White joked.

The coach said the player’s adaptability means they could switch to a six-two bench, rather than a five-three, like other teams do. He didn’t have to have a dedicated scrumhalf in the dugout.

The Bulls are next up in the URC against the Stormers, at Loftus this Saturday.