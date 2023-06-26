Bulls and Sbu Nkosi part ways: ‘Best time to move on’

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Bulls and wing Sbu Nkosi have ended their relationship.

The Bulls said in a statement on Monday that they had agreed to an early termination of Nkosi’s contract by mutual consent. Nkosi will leave the union with immediate effect.

‘Best time to move on’

Chief Executive Officer at the Bulls, Edgar Rathbone said: “I would like to thank Sbu for all that he has contributed towards our campaigns during his time with us. I know that it wasn’t an easy time for him personally, but I am confident that the support we provided to him was invaluable.

“Having a Springbok winger of his calibre in our team has been a pleasure. I know that he now feels as though it is the best time to move on and we respect his wishes.”

Nkosi joined the Bulls from the Sharks a little over a year ago.

Last November the 2019 World Cup winger went “missing” for days and was later found at a family member’s house in Mpumalanga. Nkosi revealed he was suffering from mental health issues, and he took a break from the game. He returned to action in February this year.

‘Where I belong’

“I want to say thank you, thank you to the team, the Bulls family and the people of South Africa who have shown me unwavering support over these last few months,” said Nkosi at the time.

“It took some time but I am happy that I am back where I belong and that would have never been possible without the love and kindness I have received.”

Nkosi featured for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup later on and was also called up to play for a World XV team against the (British) Barbarians Invitation team at Twickenham in May.

After the match in London, Nkosi said in a social media post that “It was reviving to my passion, to spend a mere week with men who are pure of heart. A break from being judged by men who are bigger in their minds than they are in reality.”

Nkosi has played 16 Tests for the Springboks.