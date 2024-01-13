Bulls score four tries to beat Bristol Bears in Champs Cup

Jake White's team scored four tries to take a big step towards the playoffs.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Bulls makes a break to score his side’s fourth try during the Champions Cup match against the Bristol Bears on Saturday. Picture; Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Bulls took a big step towards the Champions Cup playoffs with a four-try bonus-point win against the Bristol Bears in England on Saturday.

Leading 10-7 at half time, the Bulls scored three tries in the second 40 minutes and flyhalf Johan Goosen kicked nine points in a 31-17 victory at Ashton Gate – a first away win for the Pretoria outfit in the competition.

The Bulls kicked off their 2023-24 Champions Cup assault with a win over three-time winners Saracens, before falling to a one-point defeat in Lyon. That left Jake White’s team in third place in Pool 1 prior to this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Goosen split the uprights from the kicking tee for the visitors in the sixth minute, but then earned 10 minutes on the naughty chair for a deliberate knock-on, before left winger Sergeal Petersen dotted down midway through the first stanza to extend their advantage.

Outside centre David Kriel added the extras, only for the hosts to swiftly reply and cut the deficit to three points at the break with a converted try from scrumhalf Kieran Marmion.

Bears fightback

Bristol replacement prop Max Lahiff saw yellow for a scrum infringement soon after the restart, and the Bulls capitalised on the numerical advantage with their second try of the match through substitute Khutha Mchunu before the close of the third quarter.

Bulls blindside flanker Elrigh Louw and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels crossed the whitewash inside the final 20 minutes, and the 14-man South Africans – who lost Louw to the sin bin at the death – weathered a Bears fightback that included tries from winger Gabriel Ibitoye and No 8 Magnus Bradbury, for an emphatic result.

The Bulls will now refocus for their final group stage match in Pretoria on Saturday against Bordeaux Begles at Loftus Versfeld.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.