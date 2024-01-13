Champions Cup result: Stormers clinch bonus point win over Sale Sharks

The Stormers produced a strong first half but only led 21-14 at the break and couldn't pull away in the second but secured the bonus point win.

Stormers eighthman Hacjivah Dayimani in full flight during their Champions Cup clash against Sale Sharks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Stormers did exactly what they needed to do as they clinched a solid 31-24 bonus point win over English Premiership side Sale Sharks in their Champions Cup match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The hosts needed to get a good win to give them the best chance of reaching the Champions Cup knockouts and managed that, but will be disappointed that they weren’t able to put Sale away despite enjoying the better of the contest.

In the match the Stormers got off to a good start, bossing territory and possession which was rewarded when eighthman Hacjivah Dayimani, on attack in the Sale 22m, broke through the defensive line, handed off the final defender and went over to score a converted try after eight minutes.

The home side continued their strong start and in the 23rd minute with Sale stuck in their own half they tried to clear from a lineout.

Charge down

Sale flyhalf Robert du Preez took too long with the clearance and was charged down by outside centre Suleiman Hartzenberg, who picked up the ball and went over to score with flyhalf Manie Libbok adding the extras for a 14-0 lead.

Sale however hit straight back four minutes later with some good play in the Stormers half, ended with lock Jonny Hill breaking the line and powering his way over to score, while Du Preez slotted the conversion to make it 14-7.

In the 33rd minute the Stormers set a lineout deep in the Sale 22m, secured it and went through the phases before Libbok put wing Leolin Zas into a gap to go over for another converted score and 21-7 lead.

Sale however fought to the break and made sure they stayed within range as a free kick on the Stormers 5m on the halftime hooter saw them quick tap and hooker Augustin Creevy crashed over, with Du Preez adding the two points to make it a seven point game.

The visitors began the second half well and reduced the deficit with a long range Du Preez penalty in the 47th minute.

Bonus point

But four minutes later the Stormers were in for the bonus point try as Zas made the break, passing the ball to Dayimani who drew the last defender and gave it back to the winger to go over for his second and a 28-17 lead after Libbok’s conversion.

Libbok had a chance to add to the Stormers lead with a penalty from range, but saw his shot come back off the uprights, but he took his next chance sending it straight through to put them 31-17 up after 61 minutes.

Sale however wouldn’t give up and an intercept from fullback Telusa Veainu in the 72nd minute saw him get deep into the Stormers 22m, where the hosts turned over the ball but gave it straight to inside centre Sam Bedlow to dot down for what was the final try of the game.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries – Hacjivah Dayimani, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Leolin Zas (2); Conversions – Manie Libbok (4); Penalty – Libbok

Sale Sharks: Tries – Jonny Hill, Augustin Creevy, Sam Bedlow; Conversions – Robert du Preez (3); Penalty – Du Preez