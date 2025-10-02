Dewaldt Duvenage on his 100th Stormers game: ‘I am still going’

Dewaldt Duvenage is set to earn his 100th cap for the Stormers, having made his debut in 2009 and spent periods playing abroad.

Stormers scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage said he is still loving rugby and will only stop playing when he is “not running in front anymore”.

The 37-year-old is set to play his 100th game for the Cape Town side when they host Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night.

The number nine is already used in a player-coach hybrid role and has stepped up since the departure of Paul de Wet (Bulls) and Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne) at the end of last season.

He came off the bench to replace Stefan Ungerer during their 35-0 demolition of defending champions, Leinster, in Cape Town last weekend.

Scrumhalf gears up for Ospreys

Now, with the Stormers top of the table after the first round of the URC, Duvenage is eager to record his milestone and improve on the team’s poor record against Ospreys.

“It’s been a minute. I started playing for the Stormers in 2009, went away to France [Perpignan], came back for a few years, went to Italy [Benetton], then came back. So, really fortunate to play my 100th,” he said.

During his time at the Stormers, he played under coaches Rassie Erasmus, Allister Coetzee, Robbie Fleck, and John Dobson.

The captains of the two teams in the 2021 Rainbow Cup final – the Bulls’ Marcell Coetzee and Dewaldt Duvenhage of Benetton. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The scrumhalf said the Stormers are not underestimating the Ospreys, having managed just one win and a draw against two losses over four URC seasons against the Welsh side.

He also highlighted the 40 points they scored in a losing cause against the Bulls at Loftus on the weekend.

“They are quite optimistic in attack, as you could see against the Bulls. They have a good kicking game as well. Also, good backs on the outside, and good forwards. Not to be cliché, but they are an all-round team.”

Duvenage still loving his rugby at Stormers

Moments that stood out for him included his first cap, where he scored a try against the Lions. Off the field, he enjoyed touring Australia and New Zealand during Super Rugby.

“I have played with legends. A big highlight was that final we lost to the Bulls in Soweto, but it was special and stood out.

“Another one I will not forget was the game against the Blues where I wasn’t supposed to play but there were a few injuries and I played flyhalf at the end. I kicked the winning conversion at Eden Park.

“It wasn’t the winning kick I remember, but the half-time talk where we were far behind and everyone was scurrying around. Schalk Burger, the leader he is, quietened everyone, even the coaches. He said, ‘This is going to happen,’ and it happened precisely. Goosebump vibes.”

Duvenage said he loved the Stormers union, from the fans to the players. He would give back in some manner as long as he could, while enjoying his time coaching younger players in the setup.

In terms of playing himself, he said, “I always said I would stop if I am not running in front anymore, and I am still going.”