Bulls expect Stormers to bring all their ‘tricks’ to URC derby

Bulls centre Harold Vorster says they will have to counter the Stormers' running rugby with their own on Saturday.

Bulls centre Harold Vorster says the Stormers will be a handful. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Bulls anticipate that the Stormers will bring crafty plays and ploys to bear in their first United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby of the season at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

The teams play after a week’s break following the Bulls’ bonus-point 35–22 win over the Lions and the Stormers’ 36–12 drubbing by Leinster in Dublin.

The Stormers hold an incredible seven-one winning record over the Bulls in the URC. They have also won their last three games at home against the Lions, Sharks and Sale Sharks.

In recent years, they have utilised their running backline to good effect, with cunning cross-kicks and kick-and-chases to compound the damage done.

As summed up by fullback Warrick Gelant, the Stormers “try to chase chaos” in their game style. This sometimes works out for them and sometimes doesn’t.

‘You have to be awake’

Bulls centre Harold Vorster told media that every derby is a big game with lots of hype and pressure.

“I don’t think extra motivation is needed [to play to win]. Every derby game is quite tough. All the guys will be focused and ready,” the 31-year-old said.

“The Stormers are a very good side. You can expect anything from them… Obviously physicality. Any special plays or tricks, they will bring that too. You have to be awake.”

When looking at the Stormers’ centres Wandile Simelane, Jonathan Roche and Ruhan Nel, Vorster said the Bulls would have to be on top of their game.

Then there are scrumhalves Paul de Wet, Herschel Jantjies and Stefan Ungerer, flyhalf Mannie Libbok, and fullback Gelant, who also look to create openings in defences.

“You can expect anything from the Stormers, especially with their backs. They are quick and sharp.”

Bulls must match Stormers running rugby

Vorster said the Bulls will have to focus on the basics against the Stormers. In attack, they will need to feed him as inside centre, Stedman Gans, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Willie le Roux and whoever else plays in the backline, to match the Stormers’ running rugby.

Personally, Vorster was proud to make his 50th appearance against the Lions, his former club.

“It was special. I have special memories at the Lions and I’m building special memories here at the Bulls so it was a special day.”