‘A completely different beast’: Bulls gear up for challenge of local derbies

Bulls hooker Akker van der Merwe says that local derbies feature more emotion, pride, and heritage.

Bulls hooker Akker van der Merwe says they will need to play as a team agai . Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Though they have not had it easy with overseas fixtures this season, the Bulls are not underestimating the challenge their upcoming local derbies will bring.

The Bulls sit third on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table with two games in hand on Leinster and Glasgow Warriors above them.

Their fortune in the URC might provide space for them to relax a little after their dismal performance in another Euro tournament, the Champions Cup, which they would like to forget.

Indeed, it will be easy to put their four-game losing streak behind them after convincing wins against Stade Français at Loftus (48–7) and the Lions in Johannesburg (35–22).

But the Lions match was the first in a string of local derbies. The Bulls will play against the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend, and the Sharks, Lions and Stormers at home in the following weeks.

Their following two URC matches will also be played at home, though against European opposition.

Local derbies feature more emotion, pride and heritage

Hooker Akker van der Merwe said these four back-to-back local derbies have their own challenges. However, momentum can be drawn from their bonus-point wins over Stade and the Lions, where the Bulls had converted their opportunities into points.

The 33-year-old Springbok said every derby is a “completely different beast” from the Euro fixtures, which the Bulls have had a lot of in the middle of the season.

“There is a lot more emotion, pride, heritage that we bring into [derbies],” he said. “We know it will be a massive battle against the Stormers.”

He said it was important that every Bulls player knows their role come Saturday. They must also execute the basics right and make sure the forwards take the Stormers on as a pack and not as individuals.

“I think that is where the diference might come in. If we don’t play as a team it might be difficult.”