Bulls targeting 80 minute performance to beat Stormers at Loftus

Ross Roche

The Bulls are targeting a full 80 minute performance if they are to break a four game losing streak against the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC), when the teams meet at Loftus on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:05pm).

The Stormers won all three games last season, including a thrilling final to lift the inaugural trophy, while they claimed a comfortable win in their clash in Cape Town back in December.

The Bulls will be hoping that a massive crowd of close to 40000 people will be able to roar them onto to what would be a big win in their season.

“There’s a lot (riding) on it and there’s a big crowd coming. Our backs are against the wall. All I hear is that we have never beaten them in the URC, and that we have lost four in a row,” said Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White.

“We will do our best to make our supporters proud and give the north-south derby the kudos it deserves. In my time here, this is the biggest this game has been.

“We need to finish and be accurate. We need to play for 80 minutes. We were 13-13 in December and let them score back-to-back tries. They are like that to be fair, they can punish you from anywhere.”

White continued: “Manie (Libbok) is on fire, he is the form flyhalf. It’s a simple thing, we have to concentrate for 80 minutes. We are good enough if we stay switched on for the full game.

“It’s a must-win game. When I’ve pushed the button with this team, and they have to produce, they’ve done that.”

Health scare

After a health scare that saw White in need of emergency surgery, which then kept him out of the game for the past few months, he claims he is now healthier than ever and thrilled to be back.

“I missed it a lot. It wasn’t nice watching from a distance. I’m healthy and feeling good. I had shingles in the final last season and wasn’t at my best, then I got Covid over Christmas. It’s the first time going into a big game in a while that I’m healthy and feeling good,” said White.

It is also the first game back for Bulls and Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi, who late last year went AWOL from the team and then took a break from rugby.

“It’s not a case of punishing Sbu. He needs to get back on the horse as soon as possible. He’s a World Cup winner. He just adds energy. I think he will play well tomorrow,” said White.

“There’s not given time that Sbu had to be out of the game. I am without doubt that he is prepared to play, he wants to play and will be good for us tomorrow.”