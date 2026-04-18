Lions have chance to make big statement in URC clash against Glasgow

Victory for Ivan van Rooyen's charges will go a long way in helping them achieve their goal of finishing in the quarter-final places.

The Lions can make a big statement should they manage to beat top of the table Glasgow in their round 15 United Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm.

A win would keep the Lions on track to finish in the top eight for the first time and allow them to play in the quarter-finals, but it would also dent Glasgow’s ambitions of finishing top of the pile after the round robin stage and improve the chances of the Stormers (currently second) to finish on top, if they keep on winning.

Also, with just three regular season games remaining after this weekend’s fixtures, and two of those being away, the Lions simply have to take advantage of being at home this weekend, against the top side.

Glasgow beat the Lions 42-0 at home last season, but playing on the highveld, and the match coming just a week after Franco Smith’s side were knocked out of the Champions Cup, by Toulon, means the visitors to Joburg are surely a little vulnerable. The Lions need to make it count.

Ivan van Rooyen’s men have one more home game after Saturday’s clash, against Connacht (who’re currently ninth and also chasing a top eight place), and they’ll want to make that one count as well next weekend, because after that the Lions finish their league phase with two tough away games, against Leinster and Munster, both former URC champions and tough to beat in Ireland.

Glasgow have only lost three times this season, but the Lions will go into the game on the back of four wins in a row at home and this will surely bolster their confidence. Also, the Lions players will know that they have scored a total of 421 points this season to Glasgow’s 389, a statistic that suggests the Lions have the ability to score a lot of points.

However, and this will be the crucial aspect of Saturday’s match, Glasgow’s defence is the best in the competition. They have conceded 188 points fewer than the Lions, so Van Rooyen’s team will have to find a few smart ways to get across the tryline. At the same time, the Lions’ defence will have to stand up big time.

The Lions are fifth on the URC log, and could move into fourth if results go their way this weekend, but a loss on Saturday could also see them slip back to eighth or ninth. It’s a big match for Van Rooyen and Co but also an opportunity to say, ‘here we come’.