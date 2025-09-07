Currie Cup semi-finals locked in: Lions, Griquas to play at home

The four teams to miss out this year are the Pumas, Bulls, Sharks and Western Province.

Wins on the last weekend by the so-called “big four” ensured a shake-up of the Currie Cup log, though the Bulls, Sharks and Western Province (Stormers) still won’t feature in the semi-finals this coming weekend.

The inclusion of a number of senior, more experienced players in the matchday squads of the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and WP (Stormers) ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship in a few weeks’ time proved too much for the smaller teams – Boland, Pumas, Griquas and Cheetahs – who all lost.

However, when measured over the course of the competition, the smaller teams did excellently and Boland, Griquas and the Cheetahs will all play in the last-four.

Lions favourites to go all the way

The Lions though will be regarded as the favourites now to go all the way, after topping the points table, and having several URC players in the mix.

Mziwakhe Nkosi’s Lions finished first with 26 points, thanks to five wins from seven games. Their final round win at home against Griquas (37-7) got them to the top of the pile, while the men from Kimberley finished second with 25 points, also from five wins.

In third are the Cheetahs (23 points, four wins) following their last round defeat by the Bulls at Loftus (35-31), with the latter side ending the campaign down in sixth (three wins and 15 points).

Taking fourth spot and the final semi-finals slot are Boland, who have added so much to the competition.

After going down 40-22 to Western Province in their final game in Cape Town on Saturday they ended the campaign with four wins and 23 points. With just the one win, in their last game, WP ended last on the eight-team table with six points.

The Pumas, fifth with 21 points and three wins, just miss out after falling 19-13 at the last hurdle to the Sharks (seventh, three wins for 14 points).

In this week’s semi-finals, the Lions will host Boland, while Griquas will welcome the Cheetahs to Kimberley.

Mziwakhe said he was happy his side had finished top of the pile. “The log has been a yo-yo for the last two weeks, so I’m happy we can have a home semi-final, it makes a helluva difference.

“We’ll however keep our feet firmly on the ground, and try put in another good performance in the semis.”

The kick-off times and dates of the matches will be confirmed later by SA Rugby.