Cheetahs ready for huge Sharks Challenge Cup test

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete is excited to finally be back playing at home for the first time in the competition.

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete (centre) is fired up and excited to be playing against the Sharks in the Challenge Cup at home on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs are fired up and ready to give their all when they host the Sharks in their Challenge Cup match-up at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

It is a massive game for the home side and is the first time they are meeting the Sharks at the highest level since they were unceremoniously dumped out of Super Rugby at the end of the 2017 season, so they will be eager to make a big impression.

Since then the two sides have only faced each other in the Currie Cup competition where most of the time the Sharks fielded a weakened team, so it is set to be a great test for the Cheetahs to measure themselves against the Durban sides best.

“We all have dreams here at the Free State for the union to go further and compete more often in an international competition. So for us it is definitely an opportunity to show what we are made of,” said Cheetahs assistant coach Izak van der Westhuizen about the game.

“They are a good team on paper, but luckily the game is not played on paper. On the day, anything can happen. It’s about who wants it the most and who is the hungriest and we will see who wants it the most.

“So we are very excited about the opportunity to play against the Sharks. We look forward to the opportunity and the challenge of playing against them and seeing where we stand in relation to the other teams in South Africa at this stage.”

Back home

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete is also fully fired up for the match and is very excited to finally be back playing at home for the first time in the competition.

Last season the Cheetahs were invited to the Challenge Cup as an invitational team, but had to play all of their home games in Parma, Italy at the stadium of United Rugby Championship side Zebre.

With them invited back again this season the Cheetahs were cleared to finally host games in SA, but in a funny twist of fate played their opener in Italy against Zebre, where they beat them 33-15 and they will take that momentum and confidence into the Sharks game.

“It is very important for us (playing at home). Honestly, it is very special, because for the past two seasons, we’ve played all our games away,” said Sekekete.

“I think the hard work during the off-season has paid off. This is going to be good for the boys. This is a very nice reward for us to go out there (in front of our home crowd) and showcase what we can do.”