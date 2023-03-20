Clayton Blommetjies blossoming in blue and white, says Dobson

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

One of the major success stories of the Stormers and Western Province this season has been the growth and development of fullback Clayton Blommetjies.

While Blommetjies showed potential and talent while in the colours of the Cheetahs, where he previously played, he has taken his game to a new level in the blue and white of the Cape-based franchise this season.

Blommetjies joined the Stormers and Western Province when Warrick Gelant opted for a move to France last year.

‘Exceptional’

The 32-year-old, who started his senior career with the Bulls in 2010 and also later played for the Scarlets and Leicester Tigers, has been something of a revelation for the Stormers and Western Province, to the delight of coach John Dobson.

“It started by accident, this thing of turning guys (into star players). We’ve had the same conversation about Manie (Libbok) and Hacjivah (Dayimani) and Evan Roos … and now we sort of pride ourselves on it,” said Dobson.

Since joining the Cape-based franchise, Libbok has become a Springbok flyhalf, while Dayimani has reached his full potential as a loose-forward. Roos, a young star, has also become Bok in recent times.

Blommetjies was at his attacking best for WP against the Bulls at Loftus on Friday, helping his team register another win against the men from Pretoria.

Clayton Blommetjies scores a try for Western Province against the Bulls last Friday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

“When he joined us I was worried that he didn’t get our defensive system. Our back three run massive distances to cover and he (Blommetjies) was 30-40% less than them.

“We invested time in him and he has responded so well,” said Dobson.

“He is another success story. It’s taken some work, but I thought he was exceptional tonight (against the Bulls). He was brilliant and our man of the match.”

Blommetjies, having run out for the Currie Cup side in the last two weeks against the Lions and Bulls, will on Monday return to the Stormers set-up for this week’s big United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Ireland on Friday night.

In the other URC matches involving South African teams this weekend, Benetton will host the Lions in Italy, Scarlets will welcome the Sharks in Wales and Ulster will entertain the Bulls in Ireland.