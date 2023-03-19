Cheetahs thump Griffons, Griquas stun Sharks in Currie Cup

Ross Roche

Cheetahs left wing Munier Hartzenberg scored four tries to power his side to a massive 52-12 win over the Griffons, while the Griquas fought back from an 18-point deficit at halftime to beat the Sharks 48-42 in two Currie Cup clashes on Sunday afternoon.

In the first match of the day at the North West Stadium in Welkom, the Cheetahs produced a sublime first half performance, led by a hattrick from Hartzenberg, that saw them take a 40-6 lead into the halftime break.

Hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg was first to score after breaking off a powerful maul, while flank Friedle Olivier forced his way over from close range, both tries converted by scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, either side a penalty from Griquas scrumhalf Jaywinn Juries, making it 14-3 after 13 minutes.

Hartzenberg then finished off a move in the corner for his opening try, while Juries struck another penalty making it 19-6 after 22 minutes.

The Cheetahs then powered away in the final 14 minutes of the half with two tries to Hartzenberg either side one to Viktor Sekekete, all converted, giving them a huge lead at the break.

The second half was then a much quieter affair as the Cheetahs took their foot off the gas, but still dotted down two more times, with Hartzenberg’s fourth and one to replacement wing Cohen Jasper, while Juries slotted two more penalties for the hosts.

Griquas comeback floors Sharks

The second match of the day, a try fest at Griqua Park, saw the Griquas floor the Sharks with a second half comeback, as they scored 28 unanswered points to lead 48-28, before two late consolation scores to the visitors made the game closer than it was.

It was a frantic start as the hosts got on the board with a penalty to flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela, before the visitors replied with a converted try to inside centre Francois Venter, followed by the hosts being awarded a penalty try after their maul was stopped illegally, giving them a 10-7 lead after just 10 minutes.

However the Sharks soon took control as hooker Fez Mbatha and scrumhalf Cameron Wright dotted down tries within four minutes of each other, followed by wing Yaw Penxe, all converted by flyhalf Fred Zeilinga for a 28-10 lead at the break.

The Griquas got off to a cracking start in the second half as a turnover off the kick-off led to captain Stephan Smit going in early, followed by great interplay seeing left wing Luther Obi under the sticks, with Dobela’s conversions cutting the deficit to four.

Rampaging replacement loose forward Hanru Sirgel down the touch then saw him in at the corner, with Dobela’s extras giving the hosts a surprise 31-28 lead just nine minutes into the second half.

A penalty from Dobela, followed by converted tries to scrumhalf Johan Mulder and replacement hooker Janco Uys, sealed the brilliant come from behind win with four minutes to play.

But the Sharks managed two late consolation tries to flank Dylan Richardson to steal a second bonus point at the death.