Nothnagel, Dreyer return for Lions but Hendrikse ruled out for season

Ross Roche

Lions lock Reinhard Nothnagel and prop Ruan Dreyer return to boost the team ahead of their crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Benetton in Treviso this weekend, but it has been confirmed that star flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Hendrikse picked up a shoulder injury during the Lions overseas tour in January, with head coach Ivan van Rooyen admitting in mid-February that his injury would have to be reassessed after another few weeks of rehab.

The Lions 25-man touring team to Italy was named on Tuesday afternoon and media manager Nyaniso Sam confirmed that Hendrikse will only be available again at the end of June or start of July, which essentially rules him out for the remainder of the URC and Currie Cup seasons.

The team will however have to shake off that blow and put all their focus on the game against Benetton, which they have to win to keep themselves in the hunt for a URC play-off place.

Having key lock Nothnagel back, after his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in December, and experienced prop Dreyer, who has served his ban after receiving a red card in their game against the Sharks, the Lions forward pack has been bolstered.

Exciting young Lions loose forward Travis Gordon, who captained the Currie Cup team in their opening two matches, is also in the URC mix for the first time having returned to the playing field after a long term injury.

No surprises

In the backline the Lions haven’t named any surprises, but the experience of fullback Andries Coetzee will likely be called upon with him returning to the team he played for last year.

“Our preparation this week has been good so far. It is nice and hot here in South Africa. So things are going well and we are looking forward to the tour,” said Coetzee.

“It will be good to see them (former team mates at Benetton). We know that Benetton is a big physical side, so we are expecting a physical game. They are also good with the ball in hand, so it is going to be a proper Test match like game.

“They have a few guys who play for Italy. So we are looking forward to the challenge, but we know it is going to be a fast and physical game.”

The Lions leave for Italy on Tuesday evening, will arrive in the country on Wednesday and their team for the match will be named on Friday morning.

Lions Touring Squad

Forwards: Willem Alberts, PJ Botha, Morne Brandon, Ruan Dreyer, Travis Gordon, Francke Horn, Jaco Kriel, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruan Delport, Ruben Schoeman, Rhynardt Rijnsburger, JP Smith, Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Venter

Backs: Andries Coetzee, Quan Horn, Rynhardt Jonker, Gianni Lombard, Marius Louw, Rabz Maxwane, Sanele Nohamba, Manuel Rass, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe