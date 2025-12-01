‘A lot more in the tank’: Reinach targets 2027 World Cup after 50th Test

Cobus Reinach described his 50th Test milestone as 'unreal', saying he would 'always be thankful'.

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach said he is “definitely” targeting a spot in the team for the 2027 Rugby World Cup despite his age.

The 35-year-old double World Cup winner played his 50th Test when the Springboks thrashed Wales 73-0 in Cardiff on Saturday, South Africa’s biggest win of the season coming in their 15th and final game.

Reinach came on as the only backline player in a 7–1 bench split, maintaining momentum in the final half-hour.

Ten Springboks crossed the try line at the Principality Stadium, including scrumhalf Morné van den Berg. The Lions star, 28, had a great second season in green and gold, scoring five tries, and is seen by some as Reinach’s successor.

Grant Williams, 29, also had a strong season and will be in the mix for the 2027 World Cup, alongside U20 star Hassiem Pead on the fringes.

Faf de Klerk, 34, and Jaden Hendrikse, 25, appear to have fallen out of favour and will need to reignite their form if they want to stake claims for the No 9 jersey.

Reinach feeling good

Reinach said the competition in the Springbok squad is healthy, pushing everyone to be stronger and better. He joked he might even have two more World Cups left in him, given the way his body feels.

“I feel good,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of energy in the legs. It’s just that my hairline is going back a little. My beard is getting a bit thick.

“But the way we are here, how competitive everyone is in every position, it pushes you to be stronger, better every day. If we keep that up, there’s a lot more in the tank.”

He described coming on with all the other substitutes at once – the “nuke squad” – as a special moment.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play for the Springboks and now having done that 50 times it’s unreal. It’s a privilege and something I will always be thankful for.”

Springboks learn to adapt in Europe

Reinach said the Springboks learned to adapt during their end-of-year tour in Europe, shuffling players and winning both games against France and Italy even when down to 14 men.

“Even though we had setbacks, we probably learned more from those games than just winning or having a good performance. It was an unreal season. The boys learned and worked hard. That’s one thing I hope we never lose – just the way we work for each other and how tight we are as a group.”

Ahead of Reinach’s 50th Test, head coach Rassie Erasmus said the player deserved recognition beyond his on-field contribution. “I’ve never seen him so involved in planning and tactics,” he said.