Rising Bok star Ethan Hooker aims higher after World Rugby nomination

The backline player said his nomination would not have been possible if his team had not performed so well this year.

Springbok cntre/wing Ethan Hooker

Centre/wing Ethan Hooker has had an outstanding season for the Springboks, culminating in a World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nomination. Picture: Sam Barnes/Gallo Images

Ethan Hooker said his World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nomination and experience in his debut season with the Springboks have made him want to reach new heights.

The 22-year-old is the youngest player in the Springbok squad. He has played eight Tests for South Africa since his July debut, making strong carries and performing brilliantly under the high ball. He scored one try against Italy in Turin and another against Wales in Cardiff.

Hooker feeling ‘very blessed’

Though he lost out on the World Rugby award to New Zealand’s Fabian Holland, Hooker said the nomination was a huge honour.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, to be honest,” the centre/wing said.

“I am very privileged, very honoured to have been nominated. But I think a lot more goes on behind the scenes in getting me that nomination. A team performing, coaches having put me on the field. I am just very blessed to be in this situation.”

He said working with stalwarts in the Springbok backline had helped him develop his game, both skillset-wise and off the ball.

“[My teammates] are great human beings; they almost want to help us learn. That is sort of the theme in the whole Bok camp. I just love being part of this team.

“Seeing what is out there in the world and what you can become as a rugby player, it’s almost like there is no roof. I just want to be the best rugby player I possibly can.”

Hooker highlighted winning the Rugby Championship as his most memorable moment this year. He said it was “really special”, and would stick with him.

Rising Springbok star praises teammates on their nominations

Hooker commended his teammate Malcolm Marx for his World Rugby Player of the Year award, Ox Nché and Pieter-Steph du Toit for their nominations for said award, as well as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe and Thomas du Toit on joining those three as the six Springboks in World Rugby’s Dream Team for 2025.

“It speaks a lot for the team, and how hard we’ve worked and how focused the team is. Those guys deserve it through and through. They are awesome human beings and even better rugby players. Congrats to them, and keep doing what they are doing.”

