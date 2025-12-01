Esterhuizen: Boks happy to finish No 1 before World Cup draw

The hybrid player said the Springboks had targeted top place all season, and would now reap the benefits.

Springbok hybrid player André Esterhuizen said the team was proud to finish top of the World Rugby rankings this season, with the 2027 World Cup draw on Wednesday.

The draw is based on positions in the rankings, with more successful nations generally having easier pools.

The four-time world champions will be out to win their third global showpiece in a row after winning 13 out of 15 matches this year. They finished with 93.94 points – 3.61 ahead of New Zealand, 4.53 ahead of England, 6.53 ahead of Ireland and 6.7 ahead of France in fifth.

Their year included their first-ever successful defence of the Rugby Championship title, before a second straight clean sweep of their end-of-year tour.

The Boks have beaten the Barbarians, Italy three times, Georgia, the Wallabies, the All Blacks, Argentina twice, Japan, France, Ireland, and Wales.

They only lost to the All Blacks and Wallabies during their triumphant Rugby Championship.

Malcolm Marx won World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year while Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nché were nominated. Ethan Hooker was nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Six Springboks were named in World Rugby’s 2025 Dream Team.

Springboks stick together

Esterhuizen earned man of the match during their 73–0 thrashing of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday – the highest score ever conceded by Wales in the city.

He carried strongly over the gainline, ran hard at the opposition, won breakdown penalties, and scored a super try.

The 31-year-old said the team was “very happy” to finish top after working towards the goal all year.

“If you are on top you probably get the best pick. That is what we worked for this year,” he said.

He acknowledged how the greater squad stuck together. There was no animosity between players selected and those who weren’t.

“Everyone knows if they are not picked, they will prepare the playing players as best they can. I think everyone is happy for each other when they get an opportunity. That makes us stronger as a group.

“Everyone knows exactly what is going on and we help each other.”

Esterhuizen happy for Reinach’s milestone

He said he was happy for scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who made his 50th cap coming off the bench in a 7-1 split “nuke squad”.

“Cobus is a special guy. Nobody knows it but he was my boarding master for three days when I was at Glenwood High School. That was when he just started at the Sharks.

“He’s such a great guy and a good friend of mine. He stuck out since 2014 for his 50th cap. He’s worked hard for it so I am really happy for him and proud of him.”