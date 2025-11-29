Kolisi: Tour will go down as one of the most educational

The Springbok captain said the team had learned to use their voice during the end-of-year tour.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said this year’s end-of-year tour will go down as one of the most insightful in terms of the team learning to adapt to red-card situations.

He was speaking to media ahead of their Saturday afternoon clash with Wales – the Springboks’ fifth tour game, and 15th and final of the season.

A most telling Euro tour

Kicking off their November tour in Europe, the Springboks secured their third consecutive victory against Japan, in London, smashing them nine tries to one.

The difficulty then started in France, when Lood de Jager received a permanent red card for a no-arms tackle just before half-time. Flanker Siya Kolisi, playing in his 100th Test, made way for lock Ruan Nortjé at the break so the lineout could function.

The Boks played the full second half with 14 men. They still defended well, and scored three tries in the final quarter to secure a memorable 32-17 win.

A new-look Bok team did even better against Italy after Franco Mostert received a permanent red card for a perceived dangerous tackle in the 12th minute. This time, flanker Ben-Jason Dixon left the field for Nortjé, and did not return again.

The Boks still grasped their opportunities, turning a 10-3 lead at the break into a more comfortable 32-14 win.

After Mostert’s red card was rescinded, the Boks saw more accurate refereeing in their 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin last week. The Bok scrum held dominance as Ireland was let down by their poor disclipline, receiving four yellow cards and a 20-minute red.

‘Able to use our voice’

“It’s probably where we had our most growth in all those challenges in making plans,” Kolisi said of the tour on Friday.

“Even players themselves coming up to coaches at half time when we had red cards and talking, coming up with plans, knowing which will be easier, which guy to swop and take off the field. That’s the kind of freedom and the way the coaches have led us as a group, to be able to use our voice.”

He said the open communication between coaches and players allowed the Springboks to adjust to the situations to best effect.

“The way we adjusted and listened, and adapted, not making excuses, and played whatever situation we were in. I think that is a big thing for us as a group, to show that we are able to adapt whatever comes our way.”

He said that again no excuses would be made for the Springboks missing 12 players, and Wales 13, ahead of their clash.

“We are just going to make adjustments and go play.”

The Boks named a 7-1 bench-split for the match.