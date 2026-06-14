Cheetahs target double signing

The Cheetahs have prepared for the Currie Cup by hosting the Toyota Challenge, which this year featured three international teams in Romania A, Black Lion from Georgia and Portuguese side Lusitanos.

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn is reportedly close to bringing two players with overseas experience to Bloemfontein.

According to Rapport, versatile back Henry Immelman and utility forward Simon Miller could bolster the Cheetahs ahead of the Currie Cup.

Immelman is no stranger to Bloemfontein. The 31-year-old, who can play fullback, wing or centre, attended Grey College before representing the CUT Ixias.

He spent five years with French club Montpellier before moving to Edinburgh in Scotland.

Immelman returned to South Africa in 2023 to join the Bulls, but has found regular game time hard to come by.

Miller would add versatility to the Cheetahs pack. The 25-year-old, currently with Japan’s Shizuoka Blue Revs, is comfortable at both lock and flank.

A former St Alban’s College pupil, Miller made his name at Maties before earning opportunities with Western Province and the Stormers.

He then had a brief stint with the Sharks before heading overseas.

The Cheetahs have prepared for the Currie Cup by hosting the Toyota Challenge, which this year featured three international teams in Romania A, Black Lion from Georgia and Portuguese side Lusitanos.

Steyn’s side faces Black Lion on Sunday (4:30pm).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.