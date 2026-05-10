Down to the wire: Connacht win puts Lions’ URC playoff hopes in jeopardy

A huge battle is on for a place in the URC top eight with five teams battling it out for the final four remaining spots available.

Connacht kept the United Rugby Championship (URC) top eight race fully alive with a 26-7 bonus point win over Munster that has now put the Lions’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The five points picked up by Connacht has moved them onto 49 points, still in ninth place on the log, but now within five points of the fourth placed Bulls on 54 points.

The Lions sit fifth on 53, Munster sixth on 51, while Cardiff and Ulster both sit seventh and eighth on the table on 50 points, only separated by number of games won.

The Bulls are out of danger and have secured their spot in the playoffs, along with Glasgow Warriors (60), Stormers (59) and Leinster (58), who sit top, second and third respectively

Even if Connacht win their final pool game with a bonus point to draw level with the Bulls and other results go against them, including being upset by Benetton in their final pool match, they can’t be passed by the Irish side as they will end the pool phase with 11 wins and Connacht with 10.

But for all five teams, from the Lions down to Connacht, it is still game on going into the final pool round this coming weekend.

Lions need points

Since the Lions were unable to pick up any bonus points in their heavy 31-7 loss to Leinster on Saturday, it means they now go into their clash against Munster in Limerick needing at least two losing bonus points to secure their place in the knockouts.

Munster will be fired up for the match, as their loss against Connacht has left them in must-win territory to confirm their place in the top eight.

The entire final weekend of pool play is littered with important games, as Cardiff host the Stormers, with the Welsh side needing a win to qualify and the Cape side needing a win to challenge for top spot, and it is the exact same circumstances for Ulster who host Glasgow.

Connacht travel to Scotland to face already eliminated Edinburgh, and they will hope that the fact that they have nothing to play for leaves them less motivated for the match.

In all, a terrific final round is in store, with the only real dead rubber games seeing the Sharks up against Zebre, Scarlets v Dragons, and Leinster taking on Ospreys.

URC final pool phase weekend fixtures

Friday

Cardiff v Stormers at Arms Park – Kick-off 8:45pm

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors at the Affidea Stadium – Kick-off 8:45pm

Edinburgh v Connacht at the Hive Stadium – Kick-off 8:45pm

Saturday

Sharks v Zebre at Kings Park – Kick-off 1:45pm

Bulls v Benetton at Loftus Versfeld – Kick-off 4pm

Leinster v Ospreys at the Aviva Stadium – Kick-off 6:15pm

Scarlets v Dragons at the Parc Y Scarlets – Kick-off 6:15pm

Munster v Lions at Thomond Park – Kick-off 8:45pm