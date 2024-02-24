Rugby

Compiled by Bongani Dlamini

24 Feb 2024

Crucial Saturday awaits Blitzboks in Canada

The Blitzboks are currently second in Pool C.

Blitzboks

The Blitzboks have to beat Ireland in the final Pool C clash to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. Picture: Blitzboks/X

The Blitzboks will have to beat Ireland in their final Pool C clash of the Vancouver Sevens to keep their quarter-final hopes alive in BC Place after an opening day of mixed results.

The South Africans kicked into action on Friday evening (SA time) by beating New Zealand 21-12 but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12.

They did receive a losing bonus point, though, something that could work in their favor should they get past Ireland at 11:05pm on Saturday, and if New Zealand beat Great Britain.

Having edged Ireland 17-14, Great Britain top the pool with South Africa second. New Zealand and Ireland will be desperate for a win against Great Britain and the Blitzboks respectively to advance to the last eight.

Against New Zealand, an early try by Selvyn Davids handed the momentum to South Africa, but New Zealand replied soon after when Cody Vai raced through.

Tristan Leyds extended the lead to 14-5 just before the break with a well-taken try. Davids struck early in the second half as well and his converted effort stretched the advantage to 21-5 lead before a late try by Vai threatened to bring the Kiwis back into the contest, but it was too little, too late.

Great Britain scored twice against South Africa in the opening three minutes of that match and kept the Blitzboks on the back foot for the remainder of the half.

Shilton van Wyk scored just before the break to cut the lead to seven points with seven minutes to play. A try by Robbie Ferguson pushed the lead out to 17-5 four minutes from time and although Impi Visser scored a converted try with one minute to go, the Blitzboks left their comeback effort too late.

