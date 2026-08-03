Currie Cup roundup: Lions on the prowl, Bulls in need of a miracle

Meanwhile, the Pumas got themselves back in the hunt with a good win in Wellington.

The Lions lead the way after three rounds of this season’s Currie Cup Premier Division, while the Bulls bring up the rear after failing to pick up a win up to now.

After recording their second win from three matches in the competition, against the Bulls in Joburg on Saturday (42-19) the Lions are top of the log with 12 points.

The Bulls, after losses to the Boland, Griquas and Lions, are bottom of the log with one point collected.

It is a close affair in the top part of the standings with just a few points separating the top teams.

In second place are Griquas, with 11 points, followed by the Cheetahs, who’ve also got 11, and in fourth are Boland, with 10 points.

Griquas beat the Cheetahs 24-21 in round three, while Boland went down for the first time in three outings at home in Wellington on Sunday.

They were pipped 20-15 by a desperate Pumas side who had lost their first two games. The Pumas now have seven points and are sixth, just off the Stormers (fifth), who have nine points after their 36-28 win against the Sharks.

The men from Durban are seventh with six points.

Pumas back in the hunt

Pumas captain Willie Engelbrecht was understandably a happy man after his team’s hard-fought win in Wellington on Sunday.

“It’s always hard to come here and win,” said the loose forward. “We asked the guys to show some dog and they all put up a fight. I’m glad we’re back on track.”

Man of the match Nevaldo Fleurs added: “I need to give a shout out to every one of our guys. They all fought hard, in every department and contest.”

Boland, who had knocked over the Bulls and the Stormers in emphatic fashion in their first two matches, will have to go back to the proverbial drawing board.

“We’re gutted,” said skipper Thurlow Marsh.

“It hurts. We’ll all feel it. We’re not used to this. We now go on the road and will simply have to get as many wins as we can. We’re going to have to work hard.”

In round four this weekend, on Saturday, Griquas welcome the Lions, the Bulls entertain the Pumas, and the Sharks take on Boland, and on Sunday, the Stormers will host the Cheetahs.

For all the results, fixtures and log standings click here.