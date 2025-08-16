Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Currie Cup result: Griquas down Sharks in Kimberley

Picture of sarugbymag

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

16 August 2025

08:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It was a fourth straight loss in the competition for the men from Durban.

Griquas v Sharks rugby action

Gurswin Wehr of Griquas, right, runs with the ball in the Currie Cup match against the Sharks in Kimberley on Friday. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Fullback Cameron Hufke scored a late try as Griquas overhauled a Sharks team that conceded three yellow cards in a round four Currie Cup match in Kimberley on Friday.

In a match where the lead changed hands five times, the hosts bounced back from a three point half-time deficit, scoring 19 points in the second stanza when the Sharks had two men warming the naughty chair to win 26-17.

Junior Boks flyhalf Vusi Moyo opened the scoring in Kimberley, slotting a penalty to give the Sharks a 3-0 lead. Griquas hit back, after the visitors lost captain Nick Hatton to a yellow card, when scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams darted over and flyhalf George Whitehead added the conversion for a 7-3 advantage.

Sharks scrumhalf Ceano Everson crossed in the second quarter to reclaim the lead, Moyo converting for a 10-7 edge at half time.

The second half was an even contest until Griquas replacement flanker Lourens Oosthuizen powered over, putting the hosts ahead 12–10. The try came with the Sharks down to 14 after flank Matt Romao was sent to the sin bin.

Another yellow card, this time to Oosthuizen for foul play, shifted momentum. The Sharks capitalised through Diego Appolis, narrowing the deficit to 19-17.

Griquas regained control when winger Dylan Maart went over in the third quarter. The Sharks’ discipline continued to falter, with replacement flyhalf Jean Smith shown yellow, and Hufke sealed the 26-17 result with a late try.

In round 5, the Sharks host Western Province while Griquas travel to Loftus to face the Bulls.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa CCMA orders Gamagara municipality to pay six workers a year’s wages for being fired after one day
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: National Dialogue may be ANC talking to an empty room, but it must listen
Crime ‘I was terrified’ – Joburg woman recounts chilling driveway hijacking and kidnapping (VIDEO)
South Africa SANParks is offering free access to these national treasures in September
Politics Ramaphosa unaware of ‘ill-advised’ Iran trip by SANDF chief – Magwenya

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp