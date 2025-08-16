Currie Cup result: Griquas down Sharks in Kimberley

It was a fourth straight loss in the competition for the men from Durban.

Fullback Cameron Hufke scored a late try as Griquas overhauled a Sharks team that conceded three yellow cards in a round four Currie Cup match in Kimberley on Friday.

In a match where the lead changed hands five times, the hosts bounced back from a three point half-time deficit, scoring 19 points in the second stanza when the Sharks had two men warming the naughty chair to win 26-17.

Junior Boks flyhalf Vusi Moyo opened the scoring in Kimberley, slotting a penalty to give the Sharks a 3-0 lead. Griquas hit back, after the visitors lost captain Nick Hatton to a yellow card, when scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams darted over and flyhalf George Whitehead added the conversion for a 7-3 advantage.

Sharks scrumhalf Ceano Everson crossed in the second quarter to reclaim the lead, Moyo converting for a 10-7 edge at half time.

The second half was an even contest until Griquas replacement flanker Lourens Oosthuizen powered over, putting the hosts ahead 12–10. The try came with the Sharks down to 14 after flank Matt Romao was sent to the sin bin.

Another yellow card, this time to Oosthuizen for foul play, shifted momentum. The Sharks capitalised through Diego Appolis, narrowing the deficit to 19-17.

Griquas regained control when winger Dylan Maart went over in the third quarter. The Sharks’ discipline continued to falter, with replacement flyhalf Jean Smith shown yellow, and Hufke sealed the 26-17 result with a late try.

In round 5, the Sharks host Western Province while Griquas travel to Loftus to face the Bulls.

