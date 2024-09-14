Currie Cup semi-final: Bulls slight favourites against Sharks

Both teams have a number of experienced men in their ranks, but the hosts appear to have a few more seasoned veterans in the mix.

Wilco Louw is set to play a big part in the scrums when the Bulls host the Sharks on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls will start as the slight favourites against the Sharks in their Currie Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday despite going into the game with just five Springboks in their starting team.

Johan Goosen is the only Bok among the backs, while up front Marcell Coetzee, Nizaam Carr, Wilco Louw and Akker van der Merwe have played Test rugby before and should be able to lay a solid foundation for the Bulls team.

The Sharks, meanwhile, also have five Boks in their run-on side, but mainly in the backs.

Jordan Hendrikse, Francois Venter and Andre Esterhuizen have worn the green and gold before, while the forwards who’ve played Test rugby are rookies Phepsi Buthelezi and Ntuthuko Mchunu. Trevor Nyakane will bring plenty of experience to the match from the bench later on in the game.

Sharks head into game with confidence

The Bulls though, who performed more consistently and better throughout the 10-round season, winning seven games, appear to have more experience in the ranks, with several players having been involved in top-flight rugby for many seasons, and will bank on home ground advantage to help them get across the line.

Besides their Bok players, the likes of Dylan Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Cobus Wiese, Keagan Johannes, Stravino Jacobs, Stedman Gans, Henry Immelman and Boeta Chamberlain have been around for a while, while Cameron Hanekom is one of this country’s brightest young stars.

While the Sharks also have their fair share of well-travelled men it is the rising Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku and Bradley Davies who the coaches will look towards to spark the team into life. The Sharks won six matches out of 10, after initially struggling in the competition and losing their first three games.

The other thing going for the Durbanites is the fact they’ll go into this knockout game on the back of beating the Bulls in Durban last weekend in the final round robin game of the competition, so they’ll be full of confidence.

The winners of Saturday’s two semi-finals — in the other match the Lions host the Cheetahs — will meet in next Saturday’s final.

TEAMS

Bulls: Boeta Chamberlain, Henry Immelman, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs, Johan Goosen, Keagan Johannes, Cameron Hanekom, Nizaam Carr (capt), Marcell Coetzee, Cobus Wiese, Jannes Kirsten, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Dylan Smith. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Jacques van Rooyen, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Merwe Olivier, Bernard van der Linde, Katlego Letebele, Celimpilo Gumede

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Francois Venter, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (capt), James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Trevor Nyakane, Gerbrandt Grobler, Emmanuel Tshituka, Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje, Litelihle Bester