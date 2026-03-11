OPINION: Could Rennie appointment see Brown stay on with Springboks?

Tony Brown has been credited with helping turn the Boks into the most dominant side in world rugby over the past couple of years.

The appointment of Dave Rennie as All Blacks head coach last week might lead to Springbok attack coach Tony Brown staying on beyond the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

New Zealander Brown has led an attacking revolution at the Boks since joining after the 2023 World Cup, and he has become an incredibly popular figure within the setup and among fans around the country.

He has been credited with helping turn the Boks into a multifaceted team, and the most dominant side in world rugby over the past couple of years.

Before Rennie’s appointment was made official, Brown was asked at a Springbok media day last week whether he would consider staying on with the Boks past his current contract, or if he wanted to go back to New Zealand.

“I haven’t thought about it to be fair. I’m just going to get through these next two years,” Brown said.

“I’m fully committed to South Africa until after the World Cup. And what will be, will be. I just haven’t really thought (about) what I’m going to do after the World Cup.”

Joseph and Brown

After the sacking of Scott Robertson in January, Jamie Joseph soon became the favourite to take over the All Blacks coaching mantle.

Due to the past working relationship between Joseph and Brown, who are also good friends, there was much speculation about whether he would leave the Boks early.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and Brown himself both explained that he was locked in and fully committed through to 2027, and that he wouldn’t be leaving his post early.

But now, with the All Blacks choosing to install Rennie as head coach ahead of Joseph, the Boks can try and persuade Brown to stay on longer.

If Joseph was coaching the All Blacks it would likely have been incredibly tough to stop him from leaving at the end of next year, whereas now the Boks definitely have a bigger chance of keeping hold of him.

Brown may still choose to leave, as the call of the All Blacks may be too much, but that will also come down to whether Rennie wants to have him, as he may be happy enough with his own coaching team.