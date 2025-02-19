Bulls to tighten defence for second Jukskei derby against Lions

While the Bulls relish more scrums in the wet weather, they know they cannot give the Lions soft shoulders during their second derby.

Lions loose forward Francke Horn looks to get past Bulls eighthman Cameron Hanekom in the first derby leg in January. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Bulls say they will need to tighten up their defence when they face a fearless Lions backline in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Saturday (2pm).

The teams clash in their second Jukskei derby in the URC after the Bulls scored four tries to come away with a bonus point win in Johannesburg last month. The final score was 35–22.

Since then, the Lions put in a dominant first-half performance and then defended well in the second half to claim a 30–23 win over the Stormers at Ellis Park on the weekend.

All three Lions tries came from their backline (scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and centres Marius Louw and Henco Van Wyk scoring) while wing Edwill van der Merwe and fullback Qua Horn broke through the line on all three occasions to create the tries.

Bulls prepare for ‘amazing pace’ of Lions

The Bulls come fresh from a tough 29–19 defeat to the Sharks at home last weekend. The Sharks backline shone in that game as well, and Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar knows the Lions runners will be no easier opponents.

“As we saw from some of the tries the Lions scored, they’ve got amazing pace on the outfield,” said Grobbelaar, who scored two tries in the losing cause against the Sharks.

“We’re going to have to be a solid defence line, get our width and not give them soft shoulders.”

He said the wet weather in Gauteng meant there would likely be many knock-ons. So the Bulls were eager to take advantage of the scrum penalties in a set-piece they have been so strong in this season.

“Credit goes to the props, it makes my job easier that I’m going forward.

“I think we can step up on playing on that advantage, use that maul to our advantage and not just throw the ball away after a scrum penalty. I think we can convert much better after the positive metres that we make from the scrums.”

However, the Bulls forward said the Lions also have a strong scrum led by Asenathi Ntlabakanye, which has been hard to beat this season.

“We will need to be on top of our game [in the scrums]. But we will manage whatever the weather brings.”

‘Grobbies’ keen to learn from the best at Bok camp

On a personal note, Grobbelaar said he was excited to be listed in Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok alignment camp for next month.

“I’m very excited to be part of it again. I’m excited for the new faces that will come with us and also excited to see and hear the new ideas the coaching staff have for us.”

Grobbelaar has played three matches for the Springboks – all of them starts – in the past two years. At 27 years old, he is expected to be one of the picks for the 2027 Rugby World Cup as Bongi Mbonambi, 33, and Malcolm Marx, 30 are both older and battling injuries currently.