Fourie at hooker, Williams at wing for Boks against Romania?

There could be a number of interesting changes to the Bok team for their second match at the Rugby World Cup.

The Springbok management couldn’t get a better opportunity to give ‘third choice hooker’ Deon Fourie a run in the position when the Boks take on Romania in their second pool match of the World Cup in Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon.

The Boks’ entire fringe group should be in line to get a run this weekend as it is more than likely that the team will be back up to full strength for their final two pool matches against Ireland and Tonga.

In last year’s Rugby Championship the Boks took a chance by sending former ‘third choice’ hooker Joseph Dweba home to work on his game, while backing Fourie to cover the position in a pinch.

That was a sign of things to come as Dweba then missed out on selection for the final 33-man World Cup squad with Fourie getting the nod to back-up Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

But despite him being the back-up hooker, Fourie has not had any game time in the position, even though the Boks have had a couple of opportunities to give him a run.

During last year’s Rugby Championship Fourie was given the No 16 jersey for the Boks’ match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, but he instead came on as a loose forward replacement with Marx playing the whole game.

Golden opportunity

Another golden opportunity for him to play in the position was in the team’s first warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires last month, but he instead played the whole game at flank while Mbonambi and Dweba played hooker.

Fourie started his career in the position, and he admits that he has spent more of his career in it than at loose forward where he currently plies his trade, but it has still been a while since he has played there competitively and the Boks really should give him a go in case of an emergency.

Interesting picks

A few other interesting picks could be on the cards for the match against the Romanians, with Damian Willemse possibly set to get a run at flyhalf, considering he is the official back-up in the position, while the team management may look to give scrumhalf Grant Williams a run at wing.

Canan Moodie could be set for another run at outside centre, if he has recovered from his injury niggle, alongside Andre Esterhuizen who should make his first World Cup appearance, while Jean Kleyn will start at No 4 if he is also over his injury concerns.

Duane Vermeulen could be in line to captain the side again in a loose trio featuring Kwagga Smith and Marco van Staden.

Marvin Orie and Vincent Koch will also be in line for starts with them needing some valuable game time under their belts.

Possible Bok starting XV v Romania: Willie le Roux, Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Deon Fourie, Trevor Nyakane