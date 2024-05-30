Derbies in Durban, Cape Town to kick off 2024/25 URC season: All the fixtures

The new season will get under way on September 20, with the four SA franchises in action the next day.

The Lions will take on the Sharks in their first game of the fourth season of the URC. Picture: Gallo Images

The organisers of the United Rugby Championship have released the full fixture schedule for the 2024/25 season, 114 days before kick-off.

The new season, which will be the fourth instalment of the competition, will get underway on Friday, September 20, with all four of the South African teams in action in derby clashes on the following day, in Durban and Cape Town respectively.

The release of the fixtures for the new season comes with the current season still in full swing, with the final round-robin matches taking place this weekend, and the knockout games still to come.

‘Best league in the world’

The sequence of home or away fixtures against non-Shield opponents is in year two. This means all fixtures from last season are reversed so that each team will complete their balance of home and away games against the same opponents over a two-year cycle.

Additionally, the URC organisers said the earlier release of fixtures will assist all teams in their cross-hemisphere travel with improved access to different seat classes and cost efficiencies related to bookings made further in advance.

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship CEO, said: “Given the complexity of our scheduling we are thrilled to have our fixtures published earlier than ever before.

“Our fixture list is at the core of our entire league with fans, teams, broadcasters and media all setting their schedules to it and now we have set a new standard by delivering it while the current season is still in play.

“Our whole team is focused on making the United Rugby Championship the best league in the world and setting fan-friendly goals is key to that. Our clubs have been more engaged than ever in supporting this while our broadcast partners also play a crucial role in allowing the kick-off times to be set so far in advance.

“This weekend we will discover who has triumphed in the Race to Eight before the gripping drama of our play-offs takes centre stage. Now, no matter how the season ends fans can immediately look to next season’s fixtures to begin planning for another thrilling campaign.”

Due to calendar restrictions the outbound tours for South African teams will occur in blocks of three, two and one week(s). For teams travelling from the north, only five windows for touring exist in rounds 2-3, 5-6, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18.

URC round 1 fixtures – 2024/25 Season (SA times):

Friday, 20 September

8.35pm: Cardiff Rugby v Zebre Parma

8.35pm: Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster

Saturday, 21 September

3.45pm: Sharks v Lions

4pm: Dragons v Ospreys

6.15pm: Stormers v Bulls

6.30pm: Munster v Connacht

8.35pm: Benetton v Scarlets

8.45pm: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors

For full fixture schedule click here.