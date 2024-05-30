Bulls’ Keagan Johannes ready to show what he’s ‘capable of’

After forcing his way into the Bulls’ playing squad, scrumhalf Keagan Johannes is eager to help the team in their charge to win their maiden United Rugby Championship title.

With Embrose Papier and Zak Burger being the first-choice scrumhalves for the majority of the Bulls’ season in the URC and Champions Cup, Johannes had to watch from the sidelines and work hard behind the scenes while waiting for his turn.

His hard work paid off as he was rewarded with a spot in the team in the penultimate URC regular season game where the Bulls defeated Benetton.

And based on his media duties this week, Johannes is expected to be named in the team that will take on the Sharks on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Parks Stadium (4.10pm) in their final round robin match of the campaign.

‘Not playing was tough’

Reflecting on his time down the pecking order, Johannes said he remained professional and mentally strong.

“Personally for me, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions as there were times I wasn’t playing a lot. I have worked hard to gain my spot again in the team. For me to be in the team at this stage of the tournament means a lot,” Johannes said.

“Mentally it’s always very tough but you have to keep telling yourself that your chance is going to come. And you have to be there for the team, you can’t be selfish.

“You have to prepare the guys during the week for the game over the weekend. You have to get up and prepare guys and always stay ready for when your chance is there,” he said.

‘I want to show what I can do’

The Bulls, who are second on the URC points table with 61 points, are set to host a home quarter-final next weekend after clinching a top four finish.

Now that he is in Bulls director of rugby, Jake White’s plans, Johannes wants to do his best to contribute to the team’s push for the title.

“I have been working so hard to be here, I feel fresh because I haven’t played a lot. I want to show the coaches and my teammates what I’m capable of,” said Johannes.