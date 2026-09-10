Ardie Savea’s absence won’t change Springboks’ approach – Jasper Wiese

The All Blacks will be without the services of their talismanic skipper Ardie Savea for the RGR finale against the Springboks in Baltimore.

Powerful Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese is fired up for the finale of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, and says that the absence of All Blacks talisman and captain Ardie Savea won’t change their approach to the game in Baltimore, USA on Saturday.

Savea going off with a serious shoulder injury in the first half of the past game at the FNB Stadium in Soweto was the first of a major double blow for the All Blacks, as they also went on to lose the match 29-24 and fall 2-1 down in the series.

The Springboks are now aiming for a big finish to clinch a 3-1 series win, which would be the perfect end to the competition for them after losing the opener, and Wiese said that they are preparing exactly the same as if the All Blacks were at full strength.

‘Every player will step up’

“Ardie is a massive pillar in their team and their captain, but I don’t think our preparation changes much,” explained Wiese at a press conference ahead of the game.

“Their other loose forwards are just as experienced as he is, and they’ve played in big games as well, so I don’t think our preparation changes. We give our opponents as much respect as possible, and we respect every loose forward that plays there as well.

“I think in big games those guys will step up.”

After the game in Soweto the Boks and All Blacks hopped on the same chartered flight to the US, and Wiese said that there hadn’t been much chatting between the sides. He expects the All Blacks to come out guns blazing on Saturday to try and draw the series.

No sugarcoating

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I don’t think there was a lot of chat. Maybe I was at the back of the plane, so I wasn’t talking to any of them,” said Wiese with a laugh.

“But you can imagine how they felt on that flight, and it would be vice versa if we were in their position, and how desperate they’re going to be in this last game.

“That’s something we know is coming. We know how much it means to them as well, and I think they’re going to come out guns blazing this weekend.”

Loose forward partnership

Wiese also touched on the record that he, Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi broke last weekend, as they became the most capped Springbok loose forward trio, after starting together for the 18th time, surpassing the previous record held by Duane Vermeulen, Willem Alberts and Francois Louw.

“It’s a massive privilege to play with guys like Siya and Pieter-Steph. I try to never take it for granted, whether I’m playing or not,” said Wiese.

“Just to be in this group is amazing. I actually didn’t know about it. We saw it after the game that we had got that record, but it’s special to have built a relationship, not just on the field but off the field with those guys as well.

“In every aspect, we truly are friends, and it just makes it so much more special to have done that together. It’s an amazing feeling, so I’m really privileged.”