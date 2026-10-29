Dobbo hails ‘progressive’ SA Rugby for naming three young Stormers in Bok squad

John Dobson lauded SA Rugby for naming Markus Muller, 19, and Yaqeen Ahmed and Riley Norton, both 20, in the Springbok squad.

Director of rugby John Dobson said that though it made his life a little harder down the line, he was happy for three young Stormers players unexpectedly named in the Springbok squad to play the final four Nations Championship Tests in November.

The Stormers boss on Wednesday announced his matchday 23 to face Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday (kick-off 2.45pm) in the United Rugby Championship.

He beamed when discussing centre Markus Muller, 19, and flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed and lock Riley Norton, both 20, who are among six uncapped players in the 37-man national squad. Another 20-year-old, Bulls utility back Luan Giliomee, also features.

‘I never expected it’

The first two helped SA A thrash Zimbabwe 40-0 in June, and Norton played in the Springbok team that beat the Barbarians 80-31 on the same day. He is yet to earn a Test cap, however.

“I envisioned Riley to be [in the Bok squad],” Dobson said. “The news sort of leaked out earlier this week, not officially. But there were strong rumours about Yaqeen and Markus.”

Dobson said it was “brilliant” that there was a perception that rising stars should join the Stormers if they wished to go on to play for the national side.

He said he honestly didn’t think Ahmed or Muller would be called up so quickly, though flyhalf Handré Pollard and centre André Esterhuizen’s injuries may have played a role.

“And I don’t think any of us has called for [their selection] either.”

Stormers boss commends SA rugby

Dobson said Ahmed was writing Matric exams at this time last year.

“He’s the future and I think he’s fantastic. But to be honest, I never expected it. I think it’s really progressive by South African rugby.”

This does, however, make things difficult when both the Stormers and Springboks play around the same time, which is why the Cape union strives to keep a balance between Springboks and local stars.

“It doesn’t make our management any easier, but in the bigger picture it’s fantastic.” He alluded to the Stormers’ project 2029, built around being competitive for years to come.

He added that while Muller would not play for the Stormers this weekend, Ahmed and Norton were in a tricky situation, wanting to play well in order to impress ahead of their potential Springbok debuts, but wanting to avoid injury.

“As soon as you go into a game not wanting to get injured, that is when you get injured,” Dobson added.