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SA A score six tries to beat Zimbabwe in friendly match in Gqeberha

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

20 June 2026

02:00 pm

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A number of promising youngsters produced performances that will have excited rugby fans.

Haashim Pead

Scrumhalf Haashim Pead in action for the SA A team against Zimbabwe. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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A South Africa A rugby team proved far too good for neighbours Zimbabwe in an international friendly played in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon, winning the contest 40-0.

The home team ran in six tries, five of them converted, to the none by Zimbabwe, who are in early preparations for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

A number of exciting South African youngsters, many of whom will be in action for the Junior Boks at the upcoming World Championship, were selected for the A side. Former schoolboy star from last year, Markus Muller, also played in the centres.

They were surrounded by a handful of senior men, including Lukhanyo Am, Phepsi Buthulezi, Neethling Fouche and captain Vincent Tshituka, among a few others.

The A team dominated the match and spent the biggest part of the encounter camped in Zimbabwe territory. They were especially in charge in the first half when Zimbabwe found themselves on the back foot for most of the 40 minutes.

In this time, the A team scored tries through flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, centre Muller and scrumhalf Haashim Pead.

Wing Zekhethelo Siyaya, who was one of the stars of his team’s performance, but left the action close to half-time after taking a kick to the head, was denied three times before his team had managed to cross the tryline – first by a foot in touch, then by being in front of the kicker and finally by again running out of space out wide.

At 21-0 up at the break, SA A coach Mzwandile Stick made a raft of changes at the start of the second half, while fullback Luan Giliomee shifted to No 10 after Ahmed was red-carded for a dangerous tackle.

The home side continued to dominate, most especially in the scrums, but Zimbabwe definitely saw more ball in the second period, but didn’t find much success. They tried hard, but found the going tough and were generally outgunned in all departments.

Nico Steyn, on for Pead, and Imad Khan, also on as a replacement, scored converted tries in the 56th and 67th minutes respectively to help their team into a 35-0 lead. Wing Jaco Williams scored his team’s sixth try at the death.

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Besides Siyaya, Ahmed (before his red card), Giliomee, Williams, Pead, Batho Hlekani and Siphosethu Mnebelele enjoyed good outings.

Of the veterans, Tshituka, Ruben van Heerden and Fouche were good.

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