‘The Tank’ backs Ox Nché to win Player of the Year award

Thomas du Toit said he was "very grateful" his fellow Springbok prop received recognition in his World Rugby Player of the Year nomination.

Thomas du Toit has backed his fellow Springbok prop Ox Nché to win the World Rugby 15s Player of the Year award.

Nché is the first prop ever to be nominated for the honour.

Other nominees include Springboks Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), and France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey (wing).

South Africa’s centre/wing Ethan Hooker is also one of four nominees for the Breakthrough Player of the Year category.

Last year, Pieter-Steph du Toit became the first South African in history to win the World Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award twice, after also walking away with the title in 2019.

‘I would have him win it’

Nché has been crucial to the scrum dominance the Springboks have enjoyed in recent years. He has a World Cup, two Rugby Championships, a Challenge Cup and two Currie Cup titles under his belt.

Last year, he was awarded the Sports Personality of the Year at the South African Sport Industry Awards. This was in no small part due to his humour around eating cake.

“Ox is a special person and an incredible rugby player,” said Thomas ‘The Tank’ du Toit. “I’m very grateful that there is some recognition going his way.

“I think everyone understands the type of player that he is, and how well he plays the game. To get this type of recognition is special and I am very glad for him. If I had it my way I would have him win it.”

When asked whether he would fancy himself taking the prize next year, Du Toit said, “I’m not going to push my luck. He’s the first prop, I don’t know when the next one will be.”

Springbok-Ireland insights go both ways

Much like Eben Etzebeth told media on Monday, the tighthead prop said South Africa’s insight on Irish rugby would only go so far come their Saturday night Test in Dublin.

Du Toit said assistant coaches Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones – both former Ireland internationals who have coached in the country – “have good insights”.

“They know a couple of players and have worked with them. Yes, definitely there are insights. But it’s all about us doing our own homework on them, on individual players and the way they play, like we do every week and ultimately putting that to the test on Saturday.”

Du Toit said Springbok lock RG Snyman would have inside information through his time at Leinster, where 21 of Ireland’s 34-man squad come from.

“I think that is very beneficial. But some of those guys have played against some of our guys and played with loads of guys around the world. They’ve got some insights. They’ve got Jacques (Nienaber) there who has some good insights for them.”