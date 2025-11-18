Inside info won’t count for much against Ireland, says Etzebeth

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth doesn't believe the team will get any advantage from having two Irishmen in their coaching team.

The Springboks may have a fair few Irish coaches and Ireland-based players in their squad, but that won’t count for much, according to lock Eben Etzebeth, when the teams meet for their end-of-year-tour match in Dublin on Saturday.

Assistant coaches Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones are ex-Ireland internationals and have coached in the country previously, while RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn play for Leinster and Munster respectively. Head coach Rassie Erasmus also coached in Ireland before returning to South Africa in 2018 and joining the Boks.

Asked during a Bok press conference on Monday if their knowledge of the country and their players would give the South African visitors an advantage in the match on Saturday, Etzebeth said he didn’t believe so.

“We have quite a few foreigners in our management group, but we don’t see them as that, we see them as part of the Springboks, and we get along very well with all of them,” said Etzebeth.

“Obviously, guys like RG and Jean have more insight into the Irish, but it’s professional rugby, and Ireland will be smart and probably change a few things.”

Etzebeth was also quizzed about whether the Boks had looked at their past games against Ireland in preparation for the match, and on what he thought about their current form. Ireland lost to New Zealand in Chicago a few weeks ago, but followed that up with comfortable wins over Japan and Australia.

New game

“I haven’t watched many of our older games. Like I said, it’s a new game, so you don’t want to focus on the past too much. We haven’t won here in a while so that’s a nice opportunity for us,” said Etzebeth.

“It (the Wallabies game) was a great Test match. They won by a record score I think, so well done to Ireland, I think they played a really good game.”

The Boks are in the most successful period in their history, having won two World Cups, a British and Irish Lions series and three Rugby Championships since 2019, and Etzebeth was asked how they managed to keep up their impressively high standards and keep winning regularly.

“It starts with the coaching staff. They’re the ones who keep us on our toes. I don’t think anyone in this squad will ever feel safe, that they will definitely play the next weekend. We have to keep performing if we want to be picked for the match 23 that runs out onto the field on a Saturday,” explained Etzebeth.

“So, I think that plays a big role. And obviously we keep each other accountable, on the training field as well, we never slack off in practice. We also are never arrogant, we try to respect each team and prepare for them fully, and hopefully go out and put in a great performance.”