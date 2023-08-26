Elton Jantjies expresses ‘shock’ about positive drug test

“This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends."

Elton Jantjies faces a possible ban from rugby after the veteran Springbok flyhalf revealed that he has tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol.

Jantjies, who missed the final cut for the 2023 World Cup squad, faces potential suspension after admitting to the June test results reported to the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport.

Clenbuterol is a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina, and in a statement released by Jantjies, the 33-year-old denied knowingly taking the substance, and vowed to prove his innocence.

‘Shock and sadness’

“It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” his statement reads.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.

“At this stage I can say little more about the matter, save that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence.

“This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.”

Released by Boks

A World Cup winner, the 46-Test Jantjies has been a fixture in Bok squads for the past six years, and was called up for the Rugby Championship as injury cover, but was released before head coach Jacques Nienaber announced the 33-man contingent to defend the Webb Ellis Cup.

The seasoned playmaker is no stranger to controversy, after he was sent home while the Boks were in Argentina to face Los Pumas in 2022 following headline coverage of an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.