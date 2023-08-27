Daily news update: Winde to be DA’s Western Cape premier candidate, Jantjies’ positive drug test, soldier nabbed for stealing rifle and ammunition

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: Thabo Mbeki said Eskom “deliberately created load shedding”. He also blamed black economic empowerment for the problems at Kusile power station.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court instructed Police Minister Bheki Cele to fork out R3.36 million in damages to Mdunyiswa Mtolo.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday announced that Alan Winde will be its candidate for Western Cape premier for the 2024 general elections.

Alan Winde after being nominated as the DA’s candidate for Western Cape premier. Picture: Twitter/@Our_DA

Winde has been premier of the province since 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Winde said he was “humbled and honoured” to be nominated for the position again.

“We’ve got a track record which shows that we get things done, and we’re ready to work even harder to do more, for you, the residents of the Western Cape,” he said.

Jantjies tests positive for banned substance

Elton Jantjies faces a possible ban from rugby after the veteran Springbok flyhalf revealed that he has tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol.

Elton Jantjies. Picture: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Jantjies faces potential suspension after admitting to the June test results reported to the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport.

Clenbuterol is a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina. In a statement released by Jantjies, the 33-year-old denied knowingly taking the substance, and vowed to prove his innocence.

Soldier arrested for stealing rifle and ammunition

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as a stun grenade, live ammunition and empty rifle cartridges.

Picture: Twitter/@SANDF_ZA

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the soldier was arrested at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, late on Wednesday night.

“Upon arrival at one of the units, a male person, aged 31, was arrested after police found an antique rifle, a stun grenade, 60 R5 live ammunition, five empty R5 rifle magazines and three empty R1 rifle magazines hidden under a bag in the bedroom,” said Kareli.

The soldier is suspected of stealing firearms and ammunition from the Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein and selling them to members of the public.

Suspects arrest for murder of ANC councillor

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 on Friday afternoon. . Photo: iStock

Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 in KZN on Friday afternoon.

The shooting also left one other person wounded.

Pandor hails Brics summit

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor hailed South Africa for hosting the Brics summit.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs, 16 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Pandor said South Africa was honoured and privileged to host the Brics summit.

“All in all big success. Congratulations South Africa, well done on hosting a 15th Brics summit so well.”

She said one of the key values of the Brics summit was inclusion.

Chief coach not getting emotional about error-prone keeper

Molefi Ntseki chooses to be fatherly in his approach to Brandon Petersen whose goalkeeping errors have proved costly for Kaizer Chiefs.

Brandon Petersen, captain of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Petersen has made a few mistakes that left him wishing the earth would open up and swallow him up.

Asked why he had stuck with Petersen even after proving to be error-prone, Ntseki said he had to avoid making emotional decisions.

